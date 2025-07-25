USAID analysis found no evidence of massive Hamas theft of Gaza aid

The organisations would “redirect or pause” aid distributions if they learnt Hamas was in the vicinity, the source said. Aid organisations working in Gaza are required to vet their personnel, subcontractors and suppliers for ties to extremist groups before receiving US funds, a condition the state department waived in approving $30m (R532.2m) for the GHF last month.
An internal US government analysis found no evidence of systematic theft by the Palestinian militant group Hamas of US-funded humanitarian supplies, challenging the main rationale Israel and the US give for backing a new armed private aid operation.
The analysis, which has not been previously reported, was conducted by a bureau within the US agency for international development and completed in late June. It examined 156 incidents of theft or loss of US-funded supplies reported by US aid partner organisations between October 2023 and May.
It found “no reports alleging Hamas” benefited from US-funded supplies, according to a slide presentation of the findings seen by Reuters.
A US state department spokesperson disputed the findings, saying there is video evidence of Hamas looting aid, but provided no videos. The spokesperson also accused traditional humanitarian groups of covering up “aid corruption”.
The findings were shared with the USAID's inspector-general's office and state department officials involved in Middle East policy, said two sources familiar with the matter, and come as dire food shortages deepen in the devastated enclave.
Israel and US recall teams from Gaza truce talks, US says Hamas not showing good faith
Israel said it is committed to allowing in aid but must control it to prevent it being stolen by Hamas, which it blamed for the crisis. The UN World Food Programme said nearly a quarter of Gaza’s 2.1-million Palestinians face famine-like conditions, thousands are suffering acute malnutrition, and the World Health Organisation and doctors in the enclave reported starvation deaths of children and others. The UN also estimated Israeli forces have killed more than 1,000 people seeking food supplies, most near the militarised distribution sites of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), the new private aid group that uses a for-profit US logistics firm run by a former CIA officer and armed US military veterans.
The study was conducted by the bureau of humanitarian assistance (BHA) of USAID, which was the largest funder of assistance to Gaza before President Donald Trump's administration froze all US foreign aid in January, terminating thousands of programmes. It has also begun dismantling USAID, whose functions have been folded into the state department.
The analysis found at least 44 of the 156 incidents where aid supplies were reported stolen or lost were “either directly or indirectly” due to Israeli military actions, according to the briefing slides.
Israel's military did not respond to questions about the findings.
The study noted a limitation: because Palestinians who receive aid cannot be vetted, it was possible US-funded supplies went to administrative officials of Hamas, the Islamist rulers of Gaza.
One source familiar with the study also cautioned that the absence of reports of widespread aid diversion by Hamas “does not mean diversion has not occurred”.
The war in Gaza began after Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and capturing 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Nearly 60,000 Palestinians have been killed since the Israeli assault began, according to Palestinian health officials.
Gaza facing man-made 'mass starvation', says WHO's Tedros
Israel, which controls access to Gaza, has said Hamas steals food supplies from UN and other organisations to use to control the civilian population and boost its finances, including by jacking up prices of goods and reselling them to civilians.
Asked about the USAID report, the Israeli military said its allegations are based on intelligence reports that Hamas militants seized cargoes by “covertly and overtly” embedding themselves on aid trucks.
The reports also show Hamas has diverted up to 25% of aid supplies to its fighters or sold them to civilians, the Israeli military said, adding the GHF has ended the militants' control of aid by distributing it directly to civilians.
Hamas denied the allegations. A Hamas security official said Israel has killed more than 800 Hamas-affiliated police and security guards trying to protect aid vehicles and convoy routes. Their missions were co-ordinated with the UN
Reuters could not independently verify the claims by Hamas and Israel, which has not made public proof that the militants have systematically stolen aid.
The GHF also accused Hamas of massive aid theft in defending its distribution model. The UN and other groups have rejected calls by the GHF, Israel and the US to co-operate with the foundation, saying it violates international humanitarian principles of neutrality.
In response to a request for comment, the GHF referred Reuters to a July 2 Washington Post article that quoted an unidentified Gazan and anonymous Israeli officials as saying Hamas profited from the sales and taxing of pilfered humanitarian aid.
The 156 reports of theft or losses of supplies reviewed by the BHA were filed by UN agencies and other humanitarian groups working in Gaza as a condition of receiving US aid funds.
The second source familiar with the matter said after receiving reports of US-funded aid thefts or losses, USAID staff followed up with partner organisations to try to determine if there was Hamas involvement.
Israeli strike kills hungry Gaza family in their sleep
The organisations would “redirect or pause” aid distributions if they learnt Hamas was in the vicinity, the source said. Aid organisations working in Gaza are required to vet their personnel, subcontractors and suppliers for ties to extremist groups before receiving US funds, a condition the state department waived in approving $30m (R532.2m) for the GHF last month.
The slide presentation noted USAID partners tended to over-report aid diversion and theft by groups sanctioned or designated by the US as foreign terrorist organisations, such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, because they want to avoid losing US funding.
Of the 156 incidents of loss or theft reported, 63 were attributed to unknown perpetrators, 35 to armed actors, 25 to unarmed people, 11 directly to Israeli military action, 11 to corrupt subcontractors, five to aid group personnel “engaging in corrupt activities” and six to “others”, a category that accounted for “commodities stolen in unknown circumstances”, according to the slide presentation.
The armed actors “included gangs and other miscellaneous individuals who may have had weapons”, said a slide. Another slide said “a review of all 156 incidents found no affiliations with” US-designated foreign terrorist organisations, of which Hamas is one.
“Most incidents could not be definitively attributed to a specific actor,” said another slide.
“Partners often largely discovered the commodities had been stolen in transit without identifying the perpetrator.”
It is possible there were classified intelligence reports on Hamas aid thefts, but BHA staff lost access to classified systems in the dismantlement of USAID, said a slide.
However, a source familiar with US intelligence assessments told Reuters they knew of no US intelligence reports detailing Hamas aid diversions and Washington was relying on Israeli reports.
The BHA analysis found the Israeli military “directly or indirectly caused” 44 incidents in which US-funded aid was lost or stolen. These included the 11 attributed to direct Israeli military actions, such as air strikes or orders to Palestinians to evacuate areas of the war-torn enclave.
Losses indirectly attributed to Israeli military included cases where they compelled aid groups to use delivery routes with high risks of theft or looting, ignoring requests for alternative routes, the analysis said.
