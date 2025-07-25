World

WATCH | School roof collapse in India’s Rajasthan kills four children, media reports

25 July 2025 - 10:00 By Saurabh Sharma and Tanvi Mehta
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
At least four pupils were killed and many more are feared trapped after a roof collapsed at a government primary school in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan on Friday morning.
At least four pupils were killed and many more are feared trapped after a roof collapsed at a government primary school in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan on Friday morning.
Image: Surya Reddy @jsuryareddy via X

At least four children were killed and 17 injured in India's western state of Rajasthan after the roof of a school building collapsed on Friday, local media reported, with dozens feared trapped under the rubble.

A local police officer, who declined to be named, told Reuters the school building was old and the roof might have fallen in after heavy rainfall in the region.

“There were 25 to 30 children in the room when the roof fell after morning prayers,” Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar told the AajTak news channel.

Visuals from news channels showed locals gathered around the site of the collapse. Distressed family members could be heard crying as authorities used a crane to remove the debris.

Local media reported 32 pupils had been pulled out safely, but rescue operations were ongoing.

“Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured children,” Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on X.

Some injured children were critical, local police officer Amit Kumar told the PTI news agency, according to the Economic Times newspaper.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Scramble to relocate Umlazi residents affected by recent heavy rains as more rains forecast

The department of human settlements is in the race against time to move the latest victims of the recent heavy rains in Umlazi, south of Durban, to ...
News
2 months ago

Search for survivors turns grim after Dominican Republic nightclub catastrophe

A devastating roof collapse at a popular nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic has claimed at least 124 lives, authorities said on ...
News
3 months ago

School gymnasium roof collapse kills 11 in China

The concrete roof of a school gymnasium collapsed in China's Qiqihar city on Sunday killing 11 people, many young girls playing netball, with ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Why Diepkloof Ext is a sought-after area among Soweto property buyers South Africa
  2. Bolt and Uber strike leaves commuters stranded as prices double News
  3. Preschool teacher admits to drowning boyfriend's daughter after argument South Africa
  4. Pupil dies, several injured after 'drunk' KZN scholar transport driver crashes South Africa
  5. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa

Latest Videos

Jayden-Lee Meek's murder suspect appears in court | 25 July 2025
Thailand bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates | REUTERS