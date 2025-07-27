World

Iran executes two members of opposition group for attacking infrastructure

27 July 2025 - 14:34 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Iran executed two members of the banned Mujahideen-e-Khalq group for attacking civilian infrastructure with homemade projectiles, the judiciary news outlet Mizan said on Sunday.
Iran executed two members of the banned Mujahideen-e-Khalq group for attacking civilian infrastructure with homemade projectiles, the judiciary news outlet Mizan said on Sunday.
Image: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Iran executed two members of the banned Mujahideen-e-Khalq group for attacking civilian infrastructure with homemade projectiles, the judiciary news outlet Mizan said on Sunday, amid criticism from Amnesty International over a “grossly unfair” trial.

Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo, identified as “operational elements” of the MEK, were sentenced to death in September 2024 — a verdict upheld by the Supreme Court, which denied their request for a retrial, Mizan said.

“The terrorists, in co-ordination with MEK leaders, had ... built launchers and hand-held mortars in line with the group's goals, fired projectiles heedlessly at citizens, homes, service and administrative facilities, educational and charity centres,” the report said.

Maryam Rajavi, who leads the National Council of Resistance of Iran of which the MEK is the main force, paid tribute to the pair.

“Honour to these steadfast Mojahedin who, after three years of unwavering resistance under torture, pressure and threats, fulfilled their solemn pledge to God and the people with pride and dignity.”

The defendants were indicted with “moharebeh” — an Islamic term meaning waging war against God — destroying public property and “membership in a terrorist organisation with the aim of disrupting national security”.

Amnesty International said that Ehsani-Eslamloo and Hassani were arrested in 2022 and maintained their innocence during a trial which the rights group called “grossly unfair and marred by allegations of torture and forced confessions”.

“According to informed sources, agents interrogated them without lawyers present and subjected them to torture and other ill-treatment, including beatings and prolonged solitary confinement, to extract self-incriminating statements,” it said in January.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the number of people executed in Iran rose to at least 901 in 2024, the highest number since 2015.

The MEK, known in English as People's Mujahideen Organisation of Iran, was a powerful leftist-Islamist group that staged bombing campaigns against the shah's government and US targets in the 1970s but ultimately fell out with the other factions of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Since then, the MEK has opposed the Islamic Republic and its leadership in exile has been Paris-based. The group was listed as a terrorist organisation by the US and the EU until 2012.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Iranian lawmaker points to regional insecurity if UN sanctions reimposed

Iran could withhold security commitments if European states invoke a UN mechanism to reimpose international sanctions on the Islamic Republic, a ...
News
6 days ago

Iran says it has replaced air defences damaged in Israel war

Iran has replaced air defences damaged during last month's conflict with Israel, Iran's Defah Press news agency reported on Sunday quoting Mahmoud ...
News
1 week ago

Should we die on our feet or live on our knees?

The US wants South Africa to refrain from thinking or doing anything that threatens the current world order characterised by American dominance, ...
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

Attackers fire on Comoros-flag ship in Red Sea near Yemen

People in a wooden boat opened fire on a Comoros-flagged livestock carrier in the Red Sea near Yemen on Thursday, and the vessel was detained by the ...
News
2 days ago

Egypt quarterly current account deficit eases to $2.1bn on higher remittances

Egypt's current account deficit narrowed to $2.1bn (R36.88bn) in January to March from $7.5bn (R131.73bn) in the same period a year earlier, the ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police scour Middelpos settlement after new information in Joshlin Smith case South Africa
  2. State's corruption case against Mabuyakhulu and others in failed jazz festival ... South Africa
  3. Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why South Africa
  4. Police crime intelligence on high alert over alleged plan to reclaim 'land ... South Africa
  5. Bolt and Uber strike leaves commuters stranded as prices double News

Latest Videos

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25
How Ed Sullivan Fought Racism on TV | Sunday Best Documentary | Netflix