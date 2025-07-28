World

Rains intensify around Beijing, 4,400 evacuated

28 July 2025 - 06:45 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Firefighters clear debris during a search and rescue operation after flash floods brought by heavy rainfall at Shiwuzi village in Jinan, Shandong province, on July 22 2025.
Firefighters clear debris during a search and rescue operation after flash floods brought by heavy rainfall at Shiwuzi village in Jinan, Shandong province, on July 22 2025.
Image: cnsphoto via REUTERS

Heavy rain intensified around Beijing and nearby provinces in northern China on Monday, exacerbating the risks of disasters including landslides and flooding, authorities said, as they relocated more than 4,400 people.

Rain continued to pound the northwestern suburban area of Miyun in Beijing, causing flash floods and landslides, and many villages were affected, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Images circulated on China's Wechat app showed areas of Miyun where cars and trucks were floating on a flooded road where water levels had risen so high that it had submerged part of a residential building.

Northern China has seen record precipitation in recent years, exposing densely populated cities, including Beijing, to flood risks. Some scientists link the increased rainfall in China’s usually arid north to global warming.

The storms are part of the broader pattern of extreme weather across China due to the East Asian monsoon, which has caused disruptions in the world's second-largest economy.

Xiwanzi Village in Shicheng Town, near Miyun Reservoir, was severely affected, CCTV said on Monday, with an additional 100 villagers transferred to a primary school for shelter.

It comes after the maximum flood peak flow into the Miyun reservoir reached a record high of 6,550 cubic meters per second, Beijing authorities said on Sunday.

In neighbouring Shanxi province, videos from state media showed roads inundated by strong gushing currents and submerged vegetation including crops and trees.

In Beijing's Pinggu District, two high-risk road sections have been sealed, authorities said.

Authorities are carrying out search and rescue work across cities including Datong, where a driver in a Ford car has lost contact while driving in the floods, the People's Daily reported.

China’s water resources ministry has issued targeted flood warnings to 11 provinces and regions, including Beijing and neighbouring Hebei, for floods from small and midsize rivers and mountain torrents.

Two were dead and two missing in Hebei province, CCTV said on Sunday morning. Overnight rain dumped a record 145mm per hour on Fuping in the industrial city of Baoding.

China's national development and reform commission said on Monday it was urgently arranging 50m yuan (R124m)to support Hebei.

The funds would be used to repair damaged roads and bridges, water conservancy embankments, schools and hospitals in the disaster area. The commission said it was "promoting the restoration of normal life and production as soon as possible".

Chinese authorities closely monitor extreme rainfall and severe flooding as they challenge the country's ageing flood defences, threaten to displace millions and wreak havoc on the $2.8-trillion (R50-trillion) agricultural sector.

READ MORE:

Why China's neighbours are worried about its new mega-dam project

China has broken ground on what it says will be the world's largest hydropower project, a $170bn (R2.98-trillion) feat capable of generating enough ...
News
4 days ago

Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says

The deadly flood in Nepal's Bhote Koshi River that killed at least nine people and left more than two dozen missing this week was triggered by the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Dozens missing after floods on Nepal-China border

More than two dozen people are missing after heavy rainfall in the Tibet region of China triggered a deluge in the Bhote Koshi River, which flows ...
News
2 weeks ago

China's north and west on alert after sweeping rains trigger deadly floods

China's north and west braced for flash floods and landslides on Thursday as annual 'Plum Rains' left a trail of destruction and prompted the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Heavy rain hits China’s flood-stricken Guizhou for second time in a week

Heavy rain struck China's southwestern Guizhou province again on Saturday, half-submerging the flood-stricken riverside city of Rongjiang for a ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State's corruption case against Mabuyakhulu and others in failed jazz festival ... South Africa
  2. Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why South Africa
  3. Police officer kills girlfriend, brother before turning gun on himself South Africa
  4. Bolt and Uber strike leaves commuters stranded as prices double News
  5. Police crime intelligence on high alert over alleged plan to reclaim 'land ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Gazans collect aid as Israel announces partial humanitarian pause | REUTERS
Greek residents defend homes as wildfire tears through village | REUTERS