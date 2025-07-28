World

Several US executives will visit China this week: sources

28 July 2025 - 11:36 By Laurie Chen
US secretary of the treasury Scott Bessent, US trade representative Jamieson Greer, China's international trade representative and vice minister of commerce Li Chenggang and Chinese vice premier He Lifeng at a bilateral meeting between the US and China in Geneva, Switzerland on May 10 2025.
Image: KEYSTONE/EDA/Martial Trezzini/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

A high-level delegation of American executives will travel to China this week to meet senior Chinese officials in a trip organised by the US-China Business Council (USCBC), two sources with knowledge of the visit told Reuters on Monday.

The visit coincides with the latest round of US-China trade negotiations in Sweden, where China's vice premier He Lifeng is meeting US officials from July 27 to 30 for a new round of economic and trade talks.

The delegation will be led by FedEx CEO Rajesh Subramaniam, the council's board chair, one source briefed on the trip said.

The South China Morning Post first reported the visit on Sunday, saying executives from firms including Boeing would be part of the delegation.

Reuters could not confirm other CEO members of the delegation or which Chinese officials they would meet. Boeing declined to comment on the trip and deferred to USCBC.

The US government was not involved in the organisation of the visit, one source said.

The trip comes as Beijing and Washington work towards a summit between the two countries' leaders later this year, probably around the time of the Apec forum in South Korea from October 26 to November 1, sources previously told Reuters.

The USCBC did not respond immediately to a request for comment. The business lobby organised similar visits to China by American CEO delegations in 2023 and 2024.

The 2024 trip, also led by Subramaniam, included meetings with He and foreign minister Wang Yi, where executives discussed issues including market access.

China faces an August 12 deadline to reach a durable deal with the White House or risk higher US tariffs.

US officials are likely to extend the deadline by another 90 days as the two sides work towards a more comprehensive deal.

An extension would prevent further escalation and help create conditions for a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Reuters

