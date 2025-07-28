World

Thai and Cambodian leaders head to Malaysia for peace talks

28 July 2025 - 07:00 By Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um and Devjyot Ghoshal
Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai at the Bangkok base of wing 6 of the Royal Thai air force ahead of his departure to Malaysia for ceasefire talks on the deadly border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia on July 28 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia were set to hold talks in Malaysia on Monday to reach a ceasefire in their deadly border dispute, with the US saying its officials would  assist in the peace process.

Thailand's government said it was attending talks arranged by Malaysia in its role as chair of the regional Asean bloc, while Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the talks were co-organised by the US with the participation of China. US secretary of state Marco Rubio said state department officials were in Malaysia to assist peace efforts after President Donald Trump had earlier said he thought the two leaders wanted to settle the conflict.

"We want the conflict to end as soon as possible," Rubio said in statement released late on Sunday in the US and early Monday in Asia.

"State department officials are on the ground in Malaysia to assist the peace efforts."

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have intensified since the killing in late May of a Cambodian soldier during a brief border skirmish. Border troops on the two sides were reinforced amid a full-blown diplomatic crisis that brought Thailand's fragile coalition government to the brink of collapse.

Hostilities broke out last Thursday and have escalated into the worst fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours in more than a decade.

The death toll has risen above 30, including more than 20 civilians, while authorities report more than 200,000 people have been evacuated from border areas.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had proposed ceasefire talks soon after the border dispute erupted into conflict last Thursday, and China and the US also offered to assist in negotiations. Thailand had said it supported calls for a ceasefire in principle but wanted to negotiate bilaterally, while Cambodia had called for international involvement.

Anwar said he expected to chair the negotiations after being asked by representatives of the two governments to try to find a peace settlement, state media agency Bernama reported.

Late on Sunday he said: "I'm discussing the parameters, the conditions, but what is important is an immediate ceasefire."

Reuters 

