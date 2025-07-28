World

WATCH | Two killed in panic at temple in India, say police

28 July 2025 - 11:26 By Saurabh Sharma
Two people were killed and nineteen people injured in a stampede outside a temple in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said authorities. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ masa0516

At least two people were killed when a crowd panicked after an electric wire snapped outside a temple in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, authorities said.

A group of monkeys jumped onto an electric wire outside the Ausaneshwar Mahadev Temple in the Barabanki region, causing it to snap and fall on a shed, triggering panic, district magistrate Shashank Tripathi said.

Nineteen people were electrocuted and injured, he said.

“Two people were killed in a stampede-like situation [at the temple] early in the morning,” a senior police officer, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.

The incident occurred about 2am (8.30pm GMT on Sunday), the area's chief medical officer said, when some people at the temple “came in contact” with the electric wire, causing panic.

Accidents involving large crowds are not uncommon at religious gatherings in India and are often blamed on poor crowd management.

At least 30 people were killed in a predawn crowd crush at the Maha Kumbh (Great Pitcher) festival in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in January, as tens of millions gathered to take a dip in sacred river waters on its most auspicious day.

Six people were  killed in a stampede in neighbouring Uttarakhand state's Haridwar on Sunday, where a large crowd gathered to offer prayers at the Mansa Devi temple.

Reuters

