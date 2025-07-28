At least two people were killed when a crowd panicked after an electric wire snapped outside a temple in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, authorities said.
A group of monkeys jumped onto an electric wire outside the Ausaneshwar Mahadev Temple in the Barabanki region, causing it to snap and fall on a shed, triggering panic, district magistrate Shashank Tripathi said.
Nineteen people were electrocuted and injured, he said.
“Two people were killed in a stampede-like situation [at the temple] early in the morning,” a senior police officer, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.
The incident occurred about 2am (8.30pm GMT on Sunday), the area's chief medical officer said, when some people at the temple “came in contact” with the electric wire, causing panic.
WATCH | Two killed in panic at temple in India, say police
Image: 123RF/ masa0516
At least two people were killed when a crowd panicked after an electric wire snapped outside a temple in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, authorities said.
A group of monkeys jumped onto an electric wire outside the Ausaneshwar Mahadev Temple in the Barabanki region, causing it to snap and fall on a shed, triggering panic, district magistrate Shashank Tripathi said.
Nineteen people were electrocuted and injured, he said.
“Two people were killed in a stampede-like situation [at the temple] early in the morning,” a senior police officer, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.
The incident occurred about 2am (8.30pm GMT on Sunday), the area's chief medical officer said, when some people at the temple “came in contact” with the electric wire, causing panic.
Accidents involving large crowds are not uncommon at religious gatherings in India and are often blamed on poor crowd management.
At least 30 people were killed in a predawn crowd crush at the Maha Kumbh (Great Pitcher) festival in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in January, as tens of millions gathered to take a dip in sacred river waters on its most auspicious day.
Six people were killed in a stampede in neighbouring Uttarakhand state's Haridwar on Sunday, where a large crowd gathered to offer prayers at the Mansa Devi temple.
Reuters
MORE:
Viral 'honour' killing in southwest Pakistan triggers national outrage
WATCH | School roof collapse in India’s Rajasthan kills four children, media reports
Why China's neighbours are worried about its new mega-dam project
At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash
India to set rules for banks to manage climate risks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos