Houthis say they hold 10 crew from Greek-operated ship they sank off Yemen

The Houthis said on Sunday they would target any ships belonging to companies that do business with Israeli ports

29 July 2025 - 12:05 By Menna Alaa El Din and Renee Maltezou
Crew members said to be from cargo ship Eternity C, which sank after being attacked, are seen at sea during a rescue operation off Yemen in this handout image released on July 9 2025.
Image: Diaplous/Handout via REUTERS

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday they had rescued 10 seafarers from the Greek-operated cargo ship Eternity C, which they attacked and sank in the Red Sea earlier this month.

The Liberia-flagged Eternity C was the second ship to sink off Yemen this month after repeated attacks by Houthi militants with sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades. Another Greek-operated vessel, the Magic Seas, had gone down days earlier.

The Philippine government confirmed on Tuesday nine of the rescued seafarers were Filipinos.

Migrant workers minister Hans Cacdac said the sailors were in “good physical condition” based on accounts from their families, and the government was working to secure their release and safe return.

The strikes on the two vessels marked a revival of attacks on shipping by the Houthis, who hit more than 100 ships between November 2023 and December 2024 in what they said was a show of solidarity with the Palestinians in the war in Gaza.

The Eternity C crew and three armed guards were forced to abandon the ship after the attacks. Ten people were rescued by a privately-led mission, while five more are feared dead due to the attacks.

A further 10 people were believed to be held by Houthis, maritime security sources had told Reuters.

On Monday the Houthis group released a six-minute video showing pictures of the 10 seafarers, with some of them contacting their families. They also showed testimonies saying that the crew members were not aware of a maritime ban by Houthis against vessels sailing to Israeli ports. They said the vessel was heading to Israel's Eilat Port to load fertilisers.

Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

In what they called phase four of their military operations, the Houthis said on Sunday they would target any ships belonging to companies that do business with Israeli ports, regardless of their nationalities.

After the recent attacks, Greece said it would deploy a salvage vessel in the Red Sea to assist in maritime accidents and protect seafarers and global shipping.

Reuters

