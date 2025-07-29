World

Indian forces killed three 'terrorists' behind Kashmir attack, home minister says

29 July 2025 - 10:58 By Sakshi Dayal
Islamist Pakistan had denied involvement in the attack - the worst assault on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks - and sought an independent investigation.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts/ File photo

Indian forces have killed three “terrorists” involved in the April attack on Hindu tourists in Jammu and Kashmir federal territory in which 26 men were killed and which led to a military conflict with Pakistan, home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

The attackers, who New Delhi said were Pakistanis backed by Islamabad, opened fire in a valley popular with tourists in Kashmir's scenic, mountainous region of Pahalgam, before fleeing into the surrounding pine forests.

Islamist Pakistan denied involvement in the attack — the worst assault on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks — and sought an independent investigation.

The four-day fighting between the nuclear-armed rivals was their worst in decades.

