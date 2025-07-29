Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday the situation in Gaza is “tough” but there are lies about starvation.
Israel on Sunday announced a halt in military operations for 10 hours a day in parts of Gaza and new aid corridors as Jordan and the UAE airdropped supplies into the enclave, where images of starving Palestinians have alarmed the world.
Reuters
Israeli foreign minister: situation in Gaza is 'tough' but there are lies about starvation
Image: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday the situation in Gaza is “tough” but there are lies about starvation.
Israel on Sunday announced a halt in military operations for 10 hours a day in parts of Gaza and new aid corridors as Jordan and the UAE airdropped supplies into the enclave, where images of starving Palestinians have alarmed the world.
Reuters
READ MORE:
WATCH | Trump says many starving in Gaza, vows to set up food centres
Israel announces daily pauses in Gaza fighting as aid airdrops begin
Gaza facing man-made 'mass starvation', says WHO's Tedros
Israeli strike kills hungry Gaza family in their sleep
No aid supplies left and staff starving in Gaza, says Norwegian Refugee Council
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos