Israeli foreign minister: situation in Gaza is 'tough' but there are lies about starvation

29 July 2025 - 10:59 By Steven Scheer
Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha shows Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar a Russian kamikaze drone Geran, a copy of an Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 23 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday the situation in Gaza is “tough” but there are lies about starvation.

Israel on Sunday announced a halt in military operations for 10 hours a day in parts of Gaza and new aid corridors as Jordan and the UAE airdropped supplies into the enclave, where images of starving Palestinians have alarmed the world.

Reuters

