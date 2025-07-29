World

US government investigates Duke University in latest federal funding threat

29 July 2025 - 08:43 By Kanishka Singh
Rights advocates have raised free speech and academic freedom concerns over US President Donald Trump administration's attempted crackdown against universities.
Image: kasto/123rf.com/ File photo

US President Donald Trump's administration has initiated an investigation into Duke University and the Duke Law Journal over allegations of race-related discrimination, making it the latest US university to face threat of cuts to federal funding.

The government said on Monday it will investigate whether the Duke Law Journal's selection of  editors gives preferences to candidates from minority communities.

“The investigation is based on recent reporting alleging  Duke University discriminates on the bases of race, colour and/or national origin by using the factors to select law journal members,” the education department said.

Education secretary Linda McMahon and health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jnr sent a letter to the university's leadership alleging what the government called “the use of race preferences in Duke's hiring, admissions and scholarship decisions”.

The letter urged the university to review its policies and create a panel “with delegated authority from Duke's board of trustees to enable Duke and the federal government to move quickly towards a mutual resolution of Duke's alleged civil rights violations”. Duke had no immediate comment.

The New York Times reported on Monday Harvard University has signalled a willingness to spend as much as $500m (R8.9bn) to end its dispute with the Trump administration, more than twice what Columbia University agreed to pay last week to resolve federal investigations.

The report, which cited sources, said negotiators were  discussing the financial details of the Harvard deal and Harvard opposed allowing an outside monitor to oversee the deal, considering that a red line.

The government has threatened federal funding cuts against universities and schools over climate initiatives, transgender policies, pro-Palestinian protests against US ally Israel's war in Gaza and diversity, equity and inclusion programmes.

Brown University has secured a $500m loan amid federal cuts to research and financial aid in recent months, according to a regulatory filing. A US official told Reuters in April the Trump administration would block $510m (R9.1bn) in grants for Brown.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on grounds of race in education programmes receiving federal funding.

The government said in April it was investigating whether Harvard and the Harvard Law Review violated civil rights laws when the journal's editors fast-tracked consideration of an article written by a member of a racial minority.

Harvard is legally challenging the government to have its frozen federal funding restored.

Trump has claimed, without evidence, that groups such as white people and men face discrimination due to diversity, equity and inclusion. Rights groups have dismissed the claim, saying diversity, equity and inclusion addresses historic inequities against marginalised groups such as ethnic minorities.

Reuters

