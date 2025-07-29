US government investigates Duke University in latest federal funding threat

The government has threatened federal funding cuts against universities and schools over climate initiatives, transgender policies, pro-Palestinian protests against US ally Israel's war in Gaza and diversity, equity and inclusion programmes.
US President Donald Trump's administration has initiated an investigation into Duke University and the Duke Law Journal over allegations of race-related discrimination, making it the latest US university to face threat of cuts to federal funding.
The government said on Monday it will investigate whether the Duke Law Journal's selection of editors gives preferences to candidates from minority communities.
“The investigation is based on recent reporting alleging Duke University discriminates on the bases of race, colour and/or national origin by using the factors to select law journal members,” the education department said.
Education secretary Linda McMahon and health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jnr sent a letter to the university's leadership alleging what the government called “the use of race preferences in Duke's hiring, admissions and scholarship decisions”.
The letter urged the university to review its policies and create a panel “with delegated authority from Duke's board of trustees to enable Duke and the federal government to move quickly towards a mutual resolution of Duke's alleged civil rights violations”. Duke had no immediate comment.
Rights advocates have raised free speech and academic freedom concerns over the Trump administration's attempted crackdown against universities.
Columbia University to pay more than $200m to resolve Trump probes
The New York Times reported on Monday Harvard University has signalled a willingness to spend as much as $500m (R8.9bn) to end its dispute with the Trump administration, more than twice what Columbia University agreed to pay last week to resolve federal investigations.
The report, which cited sources, said negotiators were discussing the financial details of the Harvard deal and Harvard opposed allowing an outside monitor to oversee the deal, considering that a red line.
