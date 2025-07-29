At least 30 people were killed in Beijing as of midnight on Monday as rain hit the Chinese capital, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.
Heavy rains intensified around Beijing and surrounding provinces on Monday, with the capital receiving rainfall of up to 543.4mm in its northern districts during “continuous extreme rain”, Xinhua said.
The deaths occurred in Beijing's mountainous northern districts, with 28 in Miyun and two in Yanqing.
Beijing relocated 80,322 residents as the heavy rains hit, Xinhua reported.
WATCH | Heavy rain kills 30 in Beijing
Image: cnsphoto via REUTERS
Late on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered “all out” search and rescue efforts to minimise casualties.
The recent floods and disasters have resulted in “significant casualties and property losses” in places such as Beijing and the provinces of Hebei, Jilin and Shandong, Xi said, according to Xinhua.
