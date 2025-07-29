World

WATCH | Heavy rain kills 30 in Beijing

29 July 2025 - 10:25 By Xiuhao Chen and Ryan Woo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A damaged bridge after heavy rainfall flooded the Huairou district of Beijing on July 28 2025.
A damaged bridge after heavy rainfall flooded the Huairou district of Beijing on July 28 2025.
Image: cnsphoto via REUTERS

At least 30 people were killed in Beijing as of midnight on Monday as rain hit the Chinese capital, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Heavy rains intensified around Beijing and surrounding provinces on Monday, with the capital receiving rainfall of up to 543.4mm in its northern districts during “continuous extreme rain”, Xinhua said.

The deaths occurred in Beijing's mountainous northern districts, with 28 in Miyun and two in Yanqing.

Beijing relocated 80,322 residents as the heavy rains hit, Xinhua reported.

Late on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered “all out” search and rescue efforts to minimise casualties.

The recent floods and disasters have resulted in “significant casualties and property losses” in places such as Beijing and the provinces of Hebei, Jilin and Shandong, Xi said, according to Xinhua.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | Floods in Romania kill three, hundreds evacuated

Severe overnight floods in eastern Romania killed three elderly people and damaged thousands of homes, with hundreds of people evacuated and four ...
News
3 hours ago

Rains intensify around Beijing, 4,400 evacuated

Heavy rain intensified around Beijing and nearby provinces in northern China on Monday, exacerbating the risks of disasters including landslides and ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | South Korea's Lee declares disaster zones after floods

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung declared six districts special disaster zones on Tuesday after days of torrential rains left a trail of ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  3. Multiple vehicle crash on M1 after bus passenger 'grabs steering wheel' South Africa
  4. Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why South Africa
  5. Family seeks justice for slain Durban attorney allegedly killed by her husband South Africa

Latest Videos

Angola Protest LIVE: Angola Fuel Hike Protest Turns Violent; Several Killed in ...
Tunisians protest against president on anniversary of his power grab