Harvard University said on Tuesday it will comply with demands by US President Donald Trump's administration to turn over employment forms for thousands of university staff, but for the time being was not sharing records for those employed in roles only available to students.
In an email to university employees sent on Tuesday, Harvard said earlier this month it received a notice of inspection and a related subpoena from the department of homeland security, seeking to inspect the I-9, or employment eligibility verification, forms and supporting documentation for university employees.
The I-9 forms, from US citizenship and immigration services, are used to verify the identity and employment authorisation of individuals hired for work in the US, according to the agency's website.
Harvard said federal regulations entitle the government to access a US employer's paperwork, including information on employment eligibility.
The university has been embroiled in a legal fight with the Trump administration to have its billions of frozen federal funds restored. It sued the Trump administration earlier this year.
The president has threatened universities with federal funding cuts over pro-Palestinian protests against US ally Israel's war in Gaza, climate initiatives, transgender policies and diversity, equity and inclusion programmes.
Harvard to comply with Trump administration’s demand to turn over employment forms
Columbia University to pay more than $200m to resolve Trump probes
US government investigates Duke University in latest federal funding threat
Rights advocates have raised concerns over free speech, due process and academic freedom.
Harvard said for now it was not sharing records with the government for people employed in roles only available to students as it was determining if such a request complied with privacy protection requirements.
The New York Times reported on Monday that Harvard was open to spending up to $500m (R8.9bn) to end its dispute with the government. The amount was more than twice what Columbia University agreed to pay last week to resolve federal investigations.
The newspaper said negotiators were discussing the financial details of the Harvard deal and the university opposed allowing an outside monitor to oversee the deal.
On Monday the government initiated an investigation into Duke University and the Duke Law Journal to determine if the journal's selection of its editors gave preferences to candidates from minority communities.
On Tuesday the government said it notified Duke of a freeze of $109m (R1.9bn) in federal funds. Separately it alleged the University of California, Los Angeles violated federal civil rights laws. Duke and UCLA had no immediate comment.
Reuters
