Spain says Airbnb withdrew 65,000 listings deemed illegal

The consumer rights ministry found an additional 55,000 listings without licence numbers and demanded the online platform withdraw them too

30 July 2025 - 09:41 By Reuters
The ministry added it found an additional 55,000 listings without licencse numbers and demanded the online platform withdraw them too.
Image: FLICKR

Spain's consumer rights ministry said on Wednesday Airbnb has withdrawn the 65,000 listings for holiday rentals it said violated existing rules back in May.

Airbnb has appealed the government decision.

The ministry added it found an additional 55,000 listings without licence numbers and demanded the online platform withdraw them too.

Airbnb did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

