Tsunami waves reach French Polynesia but expected to be smaller than feared

Expected to reach 1.1m-2.5m, down from a previous forecast of up to 4m

30 July 2025 - 17:15 By Charlotte Van Campenhout, Jean-Stephane Brosse and Ingrid Melander
A person exercises along Ocean Beach in California after authorities warned residents of the possibility of tsunami waves following an earthquake at Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tsunami waves began hitting the Marquesas Islands in French Polynesia early on Wednesday but the waves were forecast to be smaller than initially feared, local authorities said.

The highest waves are yet to come, but they are now expected to reach 1.1m-2.5m, down from a previous forecast of up to 4m, the high commission of the republic in French Polynesia said.

Some initial wave surges were reported on the island of Nuku Hiva, and between five and 10 additional ocean waves are expected in the coming hours, the high commission said.

The waves follow the powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

Hours before the first tsunami waves began to hit, residents were urged to go to safe zones, either at higher elevations or far offshore, and stay there until the official alert is lifted.

Nuku Hiva is the largest Marquesas island and about 1,400km northeast of Tahiti, also part of French Polynesia.

Elsewhere in French Polynesia, wave heights are expected to remain below 30cm, not requiring evacuation or sheltering. However, caution is advised and residents are urged to stay away from shorelines and river mouths.

The Marquesas Islands, among the most remote in the world, have a population of about 9,500, according to a 2022 census.

French Polynesia's five archipelagos comprise 118 islands but have a total land area of only about 4,200km2.

Reuters

