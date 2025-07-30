While some Palestinian families received boxes of aid delivered by airdrop, a method they and aid groups said was risky and inadequate, a hunger monitor warned a worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding in Gaza.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Inside an aid package dropped from the sky over Gaza
While some Palestinian families received boxes of aid delivered by airdrop, a method they and aid groups said was risky and inadequate, a hunger monitor warned a worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding in Gaza.
READ MORE:
Israel announces daily pauses in Gaza fighting as aid airdrops begin
Israeli foreign minister: situation in Gaza is 'tough' but there are lies about starvation
WATCH | Trump says many starving in Gaza, vows to set up food centres
Gaza death toll hits 60,000 as monitor demands action to avert famine
WATCH | Two rights groups are first Israeli voices to accuse Israel of genocide
Trump says Israel will have to decide on next steps in Gaza, pledges more aid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos