WATCH | Inside an aid package dropped from the sky over Gaza

30 July 2025 - 07:45 By Reuters
While some Palestinian families received boxes of aid delivered by airdrop, a method  they and aid groups said was risky and inadequate, a hunger monitor warned a worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding in Gaza.

