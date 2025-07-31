World

London's Heathrow hit by more flight cancellations after air traffic failure

31 July 2025 - 11:27 By Muvija M
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport in London after radar failure led to the suspension of outbound flights across the UK on July 30 2025.
Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport in London after radar failure led to the suspension of outbound flights across the UK on July 30 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Jack Taylor

At least 16 flights to and from London's Heathrow Airport were cancelled on Thursday, a day after technical problems with Britain's air traffic control system caused widespread disruption across the country's airports.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS), which provides air traffic control services for planes flying in UK airspace and the eastern part of the North Atlantic, said on Wednesday its systems were fully operational with capacity returning to normal after it switched to a backup system.

The second outage in as many years at NATS also affected Gatwick Airport near London, Edinburgh Airport in Scotland and other locations, resulting in 122 cancellations by 6.30pm on Wednesday, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Transport minister Heidi Alexander said she would meet NATS' CEO Martin Rolfe “to understand what happened and how we can prevent reoccurrence”.

NATS is working closely with airlines and airports to clear the backlog, Alexander wrote on social media platform X.

Heathrow's website showed that at least 16 flights, including departures to Brussels and Toronto and arrivals from New York and Berlin, had been cancelled on Thursday.

The airport, Britain's largest and Europe's busiest, was also hit by a fire at a power substation in March which stranded thousands of passengers.

Ryanair COO Neal McMahon called on NATS' Rolfe to resign, saying no lessons had been learnt since the August 2023 disruption caused by a malfunctioning in the automatic processing of flight plans.

NATS, which on Wednesday apologised to those affected by the failure, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a response to McMahon's comments.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Russia starts first Moscow-Pyongyang passenger flights in decades

Russia will launch direct passenger flights from Moscow to North Korea's capital Pyongyang on Sunday, Russian authorities said, as the two former ...
News
2 days ago

Russia's Aeroflot cancels flights after pro-Ukrainian hackers claim massive cyberattack

Russian national flag carrier Aeroflot was forced to cancel dozens of flights on Monday after a crippling cyberattack claimed by a shadowy ...
News
2 days ago

'It's not a straightforward job': Pilots seek predictability as Solidarity rejects latest FlySaFair wage offer

Since the introduction of a new rostering system, FlySafair pilots are no longer able to plan their off-time in advance.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Patients froze to death in hospital because of dysfunctional management South Africa
  4. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  5. Rosebank crash tragedy fuels campaign against illegal street racing South Africa

Latest Videos

Nigeria nurses begin strike over poor government support | REUTERS
On Gaza malnutrition ward, a mother fears losing her baby without aid | REUTERS