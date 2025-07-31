World

Trump sees recognition of Palestinian state as reward to Hamas: US official

31 July 2025 - 11:42 By Matt Spetalnick
'As the president stated, he would be rewarding Hamas if he recognises a Palestinian state and he doesn’t think they should be rewarded,' a White House official said.
Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images/ File photo

US President Donald Trump believes recognising Palestinian statehood would be rewarding the militant group Hamas and he does not intend to do that, a White House official said on Wednesday, after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his country's decision on the issue.

Carney told reporters Canada intends to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN in September.

“As the president stated, he would be rewarding Hamas if he recognises a Palestinian state and he doesn’t think they should be rewarded,” a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “So he is not going to do that. Trump’s focus is on getting people fed [in Gaza].”

The official did not respond to a question on whether the US was given advance notice of Carney's announcement.

Reuters

