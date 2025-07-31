World

US considers travel notice for China as chikungunya cases rise: Bloomberg

31 July 2025 - 12:11 By Nilutpal Timsina and Christy Santhosh
Chikungunya, which is spread primarily by the Aedes mosquito species and has no specific treatment, can cause rapid and large outbreaks. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Mohd Hairul Fiza Musa

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is planning to issue a travel notice for China as mosquito-borne chikungunya infections rise in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

“CDC is aware of the reported chikungunya outbreak in Guangdong province in China and is assessing the size and extent of the outbreak,” a CDC spokesperson told Bloomberg News.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

According to the Global Times newspaper, south China's Guangdong province reported 4,824 chikungunya cases by July 26.

Chikungunya, which is spread primarily by Aedes mosquito species and has no specific treatment, can cause rapid and large outbreaks. As the mosquitoes bite in the daytime, prevention is key through the use of insect repellent and long-sleeved clothing.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation issued an urgent call for action to prevent a repeat of the 2004-2005 epidemic of chikungunya as new outbreaks linked to the Indian Ocean region spread to Europe and other continents.

The latest surge began in early 2025, with major outbreaks in the same Indian Ocean islands previously hit, including La Reunion, Mayotte and Mauritius.

Reuters

