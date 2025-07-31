The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is planning to issue a travel notice for China as mosquito-borne chikungunya infections rise in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
“CDC is aware of the reported chikungunya outbreak in Guangdong province in China and is assessing the size and extent of the outbreak,” a CDC spokesperson told Bloomberg News.
The CDC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
According to the Global Times newspaper, south China's Guangdong province reported 4,824 chikungunya cases by July 26.
Chikungunya, which is spread primarily by Aedes mosquito species and has no specific treatment, can cause rapid and large outbreaks. As the mosquitoes bite in the daytime, prevention is key through the use of insect repellent and long-sleeved clothing.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation issued an urgent call for action to prevent a repeat of the 2004-2005 epidemic of chikungunya as new outbreaks linked to the Indian Ocean region spread to Europe and other continents.
The latest surge began in early 2025, with major outbreaks in the same Indian Ocean islands previously hit, including La Reunion, Mayotte and Mauritius.
Reuters
US considers travel notice for China as chikungunya cases rise: Bloomberg
Image: 123RF/Mohd Hairul Fiza Musa
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is planning to issue a travel notice for China as mosquito-borne chikungunya infections rise in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
“CDC is aware of the reported chikungunya outbreak in Guangdong province in China and is assessing the size and extent of the outbreak,” a CDC spokesperson told Bloomberg News.
The CDC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
According to the Global Times newspaper, south China's Guangdong province reported 4,824 chikungunya cases by July 26.
Chikungunya, which is spread primarily by Aedes mosquito species and has no specific treatment, can cause rapid and large outbreaks. As the mosquitoes bite in the daytime, prevention is key through the use of insect repellent and long-sleeved clothing.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation issued an urgent call for action to prevent a repeat of the 2004-2005 epidemic of chikungunya as new outbreaks linked to the Indian Ocean region spread to Europe and other continents.
The latest surge began in early 2025, with major outbreaks in the same Indian Ocean islands previously hit, including La Reunion, Mayotte and Mauritius.
Reuters
READ MORE:
WHO raises concern about spread of mosquito-borne chikungunya virus
Novartis receives approval for first malaria drug for babies and children
UK's MHRA suspends Valneva's chikungunya vaccine for elderly
Nigerian company to make HIV, malaria test kits after US funding cut
WHO warns of spread of cholera from Sudan to Chad refugee camps
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos