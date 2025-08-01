World

WATCH | Japanese schoolboy leads Hiroshima tours spreading message of peace

01 August 2025 - 11:00 By Reuters
Since the age of seven, Japanese schoolboy Shun Sasaki has been offering free guided tours to foreign visitors of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park with a mission to ensure  the horrors of nuclear war do not fade from memory with the passage of time.

