World

Baby born from 30-year-old embryo breaks record

02 August 2025 - 11:19 By TimesLIVE
According to reports this could be the longest that an embryo has been frozen before resulting in a successful birth.
Image: 123RF/sam74100/ File photo

A couple from the US in Ohio is elated after the birth of their baby boy who was conceived from an embryo frozen for more than 30 years, reportedly setting a new world record.

According to MIT Technology Review, Lindsey, 35, and Tim Pierce, 34, welcomed their son, Thaddeus Daniel Pierce, on Saturday, saying, “It's like something from a sci-fi movie.”

The couple “adopted” the embryo from a woman in 1994. 

The Pierces had been trying for a child for seven years before they decided to adopt the embryo.

The BBC reported that the previous record-holders were twins born in 2022 from embryos frozen in 1992.

TimesLIVE

