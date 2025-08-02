Chilean state-run copper producer Codelco said on Friday that a rescue team had advanced four out of 20 metres to reach five workers trapped inside its El Teniente copper mine after a major tremor.
Codelco CEO Ruben Alvarado said no contact had yet been made with the trapped workers.
The 4.2 magnitude quake occurred on Thursday at about 5:30pm local time at the mine's new Andesita unit and killed one person.
Reuters
Chile's Codelco makes initial progress towards trapped miners at El Teniente
Image: Pablo Sanhueza
Reuters
