Chile's Codelco makes initial progress towards trapped miners at El Teniente

02 August 2025 - 11:24 By Reuters
Workers at the El Teniente copper mine complex where several miners have been reported missing at the Andesita unit after a seismic incident, in Maitenes, Chile, August 1, 2025.
Image: Pablo Sanhueza

Chilean state-run copper producer Codelco said on Friday that a rescue team had advanced four out of 20 metres to reach five workers trapped inside its El Teniente copper mine after a major tremor.

Codelco CEO Ruben Alvarado said no contact had yet been made with the trapped workers.

The 4.2 magnitude quake occurred on Thursday at about 5:30pm local time at the mine's new Andesita unit and killed one person.

