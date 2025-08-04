World

Read all about it! Macron to honour Paris's last newspaper hawker

04 August 2025 - 13:54 By Noemie Olive
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
French President Emmanuel Macron will make newspaper hawker Ali Akbar a knight of the National Order of Merit.
French President Emmanuel Macron will make newspaper hawker Ali Akbar a knight of the National Order of Merit.
Image: Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

A 73-year-old newspaper vendor originally from Pakistan is set to receive one of France's most prestigious honours after more than 50 years of selling dailies on the terraces of cafes and restaurants in Paris's fashionable Latin Quarter.

Ali Akbar began hawking newspapers after moving to France in 1973, employing a blend of humour and energy to charm locals and ward off falling sales.

In September, President Emmanuel Macron will make him a knight of the National Order of Merit, which recognises distinguished service to France in a civilian or military capacity.

A native of Rawalpindi in northern Pakistan, Akbar began by hawking copies of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo to students in the Sorbonne and neighbouring institutions.

Kerb-side newspaper sellers were already a dying breed in Paris in the 1970s as television steadily replaced the printed word as the main source of news — a process that only accelerated with the advent of the internet.

But Akbar, the last remaining newspaper vendor still walking the streets of the French capital, has managed to keep the tradition alive with his ready smile, cheeky sense of humour and sheer dedication.

“I just love the feel of paper,” Akbar said. “I don’t like tablets and all that kind of stuff. But I do like reading. Whatever the type. Real books. But never on screens.

“I have a certain way of selling newspapers. I try to make jokes. So people laugh. I try to be positive and I create an atmosphere... I try to get into people's hearts, not their pockets,” he said.

But the job has become much harder in the era of digital publishing.

“I sell about 20 copies of Le Monde in eight hours. Everything is digital now. People just don’t buy newspapers,” he said.

Despite such challenges, Akbar intends to sell newspapers as long as his health permits.

In a district where high-end fashion boutiques and eateries have largely replaced the bookstores that once nourished some of the world’s most renowned 20th century philosophers, many locals say he’s one of the things that keeps the Latin Quarter genuine.

“Ali is an institution. I buy Le Monde from him every day. In fact, we do a little more than buy Le Monde for him. We have coffee with him, sometimes we have lunch with him,” said one grateful customer, Marie-Laure Carriere. 

Reuters

MORE:

Sunday Times launches new show with eNCA, bringing you headline news

Rapid analysis will be combined with online polling
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | Montmartre battles overtourism after Paris Olympics

Residents of Montmartre in Paris are sounding the alarm about overtourism, fearing their picturesque hilltop neighbourhood could become the next ...
News
4 days ago

Information integrity is now more important than ever

Journalism as a force for good is under siege today in ways unimaginable not too long ago, writes Makhudu Sefara
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

AI useful in journalism, but should be closely monitored: African Editors Forum's Sbu Ngalwa

As the media industry observes World Press Day, acting secretary general for the African Editors Forum Sbu Ngalwa says the addition of Artificial ...
News
3 months ago

ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Intimidation and secrecy foment a terrible communications culture

It was no surprise last week when members of the media were treated with disdain in the Eastern Cape, writes Onkgopotse JJ Tabane
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Ramaphosa congratulates media veteran Leanne Manas after she's awarded French National Order of Merit

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday congratulated SABC TV's veteran broadcaster Leanne Manas on being awarded with the Knight of the French ...
Politics
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  2. Tshwane shuts down retail market in Marabastad due to noncompliance South Africa
  3. Passengers anxious as more flight delays expected South Africa
  4. Imposter pretends to be ‘SANDF commander’ on TikTok South Africa
  5. Woman 'abducted' on her way to a midnight prayer found alive South Africa

Latest Videos

Sierra Leone chimp refuge shuts to tourists to protest deforestation | REUTERS
NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 Launch