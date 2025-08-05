World

July quake appears to have damaged Russian nuclear sub base

05 August 2025 - 09:00 By Lidia Kelly
A view of the sea during a coastal evacuation after a tsunami warning issued by local authorities after an earthquake struck the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east on July 30 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

A nuclear submarine base in Russia's remote far east region was damaged last week after one of the most powerful earthquakes to hit the area in decades, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing satellite images.

Photos captured by Planet Labs, a commercial satellite imaging firm, show damage to a floating pier at the Rybachiy submarine base on the Kamchatka Peninsula, the newspaper reported.

One section of the pier appears to have broken away from its anchor point. Aside from the damaged pier, the satellite imagery does not show any other major destruction.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate response from Russia's defence ministry outside business hours to a Reuters request for comment.

A very powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka coast last  Wednesday triggered tsunami warnings as far away as French Polynesia and Chile, and was followed by an eruption of the most active volcano on the peninsula.

The Rybachiy nuclear submarine base, a strategic hub for Russia's Pacific fleet, serves as a facility for the maintenance, deployment and operations of the country's nuclear-powered submarines in the Pacific region.

Reuters 

