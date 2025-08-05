World’s most premature baby celebrates birthday with cake, cream and courage

What do you get the world’s most premature baby on his first birthday? Cake with extra cream, toys galore and diapers — lots of diapers.
Born just 21 weeks into pregnancy — which is 133 days earlier than expected — little Nash Keen defied the odds to celebrate his first birthday on July 5 this year.
Weighing only 10 ounces (285g) at birth, which is roughly the weight of 2¼ cups of flour, Nash’s arrival made World Guinness Book of Records history and inspired many.
His mother, Mollie Keen, described the surreal moment of meeting her baby boy for the first time. “He was so tiny, I could barely even feel him on my chest,” she told Guinness World Records.
Nash was delivered at the University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City by Drs Malinda Schaefer and Bennett Stevens with Dr Amy Stanford a neonatologist supervising his critical resuscitation.
Immediately after birth, he was transferred to the hospital’s Level IV NICU which is one of the most advanced neonatal intensive care units in the US.
Mollie recalls the emotional rollercoaster that followed: “He was covered in wires and monitors, and I was very nervous but the moment he was placed on my chest, all my nerves disappeared. I’d waited so long for that skin-to-skin contact — three weeks to be exact — and it felt like pure relief and love all at once.”
Nash spent the first six months of his life in the NICU before finally going home to Ankeny, Iowa, with his parents, Mollie and Randall Keen in January.
Dr Stanford praised the family’s strength, saying Nash and the Keen family have taught her the power of never giving up hope.
“Their resilience and determination have been truly inspiring. Seeing Nash’s smile and hearing his giggles reminds me every day why it’s so important to keep supporting our patients and their families, even in the most challenging circumstances,” she said.
Despite being home, Nash still faces medical challenges.
“Nash still has some medical needs. He’s on oxygen, has a feeding tube and wears hearing aids for mild hearing loss. He goes to a specialised medical day care and that’s also where he receives all his therapies. We also have regular check-ups with his care team in Iowa City,” said Mollie.
“We’re incredibly proud of how far Nash has come. His progress has been amazing, especially considering how early and fragile his start was. He’s getting stronger, more interactive and making great strides with therapy,” said Mollie.
Nash joins a group of remarkable babies who have rewritten medical expectations for preterm births:
- Curtis Means, born at 21 weeks on July 5, 2020 who was born just one day before Nash’s birthday but four years earlier was previously considered the world’s most premature surviving baby. His twin, C'Asya, sadly did not survive. Curtis spent nine months in NICU before going home.
- James Elgin Gill, born in Ottawa, Canada, in 1987 at 21 weeks was long regarded as the youngest preemie to survive, defying grim predictions.
- Richard Hutchinson, born at 21 weeks and two days in 2020 weighed just 11.9 ounces (337g) and could fit into one hand. He spent five months in hospital and now lives with his family in Wisconsin.
TimesLIVE
World’s most premature baby celebrates birthday with cake, cream and courage
Weighing only 285g at birth, Nash’s arrival made history and inspired many
Image: Guiness World Book of Records
What do you get the world’s most premature baby on his first birthday? Cake with extra cream, toys galore and diapers — lots of diapers.
Born just 21 weeks into pregnancy — which is 133 days earlier than expected — little Nash Keen defied the odds to celebrate his first birthday on July 5 this year.
Weighing only 10 ounces (285g) at birth, which is roughly the weight of 2¼ cups of flour, Nash’s arrival made World Guinness Book of Records history and inspired many.
His mother, Mollie Keen, described the surreal moment of meeting her baby boy for the first time. “He was so tiny, I could barely even feel him on my chest,” she told Guinness World Records.
Nash was delivered at the University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City by Drs Malinda Schaefer and Bennett Stevens with Dr Amy Stanford a neonatologist supervising his critical resuscitation.
Immediately after birth, he was transferred to the hospital’s Level IV NICU which is one of the most advanced neonatal intensive care units in the US.
Mollie recalls the emotional rollercoaster that followed: “He was covered in wires and monitors, and I was very nervous but the moment he was placed on my chest, all my nerves disappeared. I’d waited so long for that skin-to-skin contact — three weeks to be exact — and it felt like pure relief and love all at once.”
Nash spent the first six months of his life in the NICU before finally going home to Ankeny, Iowa, with his parents, Mollie and Randall Keen in January.
Dr Stanford praised the family’s strength, saying Nash and the Keen family have taught her the power of never giving up hope.
“Their resilience and determination have been truly inspiring. Seeing Nash’s smile and hearing his giggles reminds me every day why it’s so important to keep supporting our patients and their families, even in the most challenging circumstances,” she said.
Despite being home, Nash still faces medical challenges.
“Nash still has some medical needs. He’s on oxygen, has a feeding tube and wears hearing aids for mild hearing loss. He goes to a specialised medical day care and that’s also where he receives all his therapies. We also have regular check-ups with his care team in Iowa City,” said Mollie.
“We’re incredibly proud of how far Nash has come. His progress has been amazing, especially considering how early and fragile his start was. He’s getting stronger, more interactive and making great strides with therapy,” said Mollie.
Nash joins a group of remarkable babies who have rewritten medical expectations for preterm births:
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Baby from brain-dead Georgia woman kept alive under abortion law has been delivered
5 health warning signs new moms and dads should look out for
Twins’ triumphant homecoming after life-threatening defect
Newborn babies kidnapped from Gqeberha hospital found
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos