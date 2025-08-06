Another sex toy thrown on to court during women's basketball game

A sex toy was tossed onto the floor of a WNBA (Women's National Basketball Association) game on Tuesday, continuing an unwanted trend around the league.
The latest incident occurred in the second quarter of the Indiana Fever's road game against the Los Angeles Sparks. It followed similar incidents on July 29 when the Golden State Valkyries played against the host Atlanta Dream and on Friday when the Valkyries opposed the host Chicago Sky.
On Tuesday Sparks guard Kelsey Plum was shooting a free throw with 2:05 left in the first half when the sex toy landed in the key in front of the foul line.
Plum kicked the object into the stands.
An arrest was made Saturday in connection with the incident at the Dream game in College Park, Georgia.
Delbert Carver, 23, was charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass.
No arrests were made after the Chicago occurrence, as Chicago police told ESPN on Monday: “We don't see a call of service for that incident.”
The WNBA said in a statement last week: “The safety and wellbeing of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials and fans.
“In line with WNBA arena security standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”
