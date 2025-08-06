Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday his country would use all available resources, including the World Trade Organisation, to defend its interests as the US prepares to impose tariffs on Brazilian goods.
Lula told an event in Brasilia he would not call US President Donald Trump because his counterpart did not want to talk, and referred to the day the tariffs were imposed as “the most regrettable” in the two countries' relationship.
Reuters
Brazil’s Lula rejects calling Trump, says will defend interests at WTO
Image: REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday his country would use all available resources, including the World Trade Organisation, to defend its interests as the US prepares to impose tariffs on Brazilian goods.
Lula told an event in Brasilia he would not call US President Donald Trump because his counterpart did not want to talk, and referred to the day the tariffs were imposed as “the most regrettable” in the two countries' relationship.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Brazil’s Lula pledges retaliation to Trump tariffs but keeps diplomacy open
EDITORIAL | Trump tariff tactics are a jolt to jump ship
Trump sets 50% US tariffs on copper, Brazilian imports starting in August
Lula tells Trump world does not want an ‘emperor’ after US threatens Brics tariffs
Trump threatens extra 10% tariffs on Brics as leaders meet in Brazil
Leaders of growing Brics group gather for Rio summit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos