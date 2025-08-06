World

Brazil’s Lula rejects calling Trump, says will defend interests at WTO

06 August 2025 - 07:00 By Lisandra Paraguassu
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says he will not call US President Donald Trump because his counterpart does not want to talk. File photo.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says he will not call US President Donald Trump because his counterpart does not want to talk. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday his country would use all available resources, including the World Trade Organisation, to defend its interests as the US prepares to impose tariffs on Brazilian goods.

Lula told an event in Brasilia he would not call US President Donald Trump because his counterpart did not want to talk, and referred to the day the tariffs were imposed as “the most regrettable” in the two countries' relationship.

Reuters

