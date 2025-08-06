World

Epstein partner Maxwell opposes release of her grand jury materials

06 August 2025 - 16:38 By Luc Cohen
From left, Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife) Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in 2000. Maxwell said on Tuesday she opposed the US government's bid to release transcripts of proceedings before the grand jury that indicted her. File photo.
Image: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein who was convicted in 2021 of helping him sexually abuse teenage girls, said on Tuesday she opposed the US government's bid to release transcripts of proceedings before the grand jury that indicted her.

In a court filing, Maxwell's lawyers said the release of the materials would jeopardise a potential retrial if she succeeds in persuading the US Supreme Court to overturn her conviction. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

“The reputational harm from releasing incomplete, potentially misleading grand jury testimony, untested by cross-examination, would be severe and irrevocable,” her lawyers wrote.

President Donald Trump last month instructed attorney-general Pam Bondi to seek the release of the Epstein and Maxwell grand jury material as he sought to quell discontent from his base of conservative supporters and congressional Democrats over his administration's handling of documents from the cases.

Trump, a Republican, had promised to make public Epstein-related files if re-elected and accused Democrats of covering up the truth. But in July the justice department said a previously touted Epstein client list did not exist, angering Trump's supporters.

Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He had pleaded not guilty.

Grand juries meet in secret to guard against interference in criminal investigations and records of their proceedings cannot be disclosed without a judge's permission.

The justice department has cited what it calls continuing public interest in the cases in asking Manhattan-based judges Richard Berman and Paul Engelmayer to authorise the disclosure of the Epstein and Maxwell grand jury transcripts.

The judges asked lawyers for Maxwell, Epstein's estate and the alleged victims to weigh in on the possible disclosure by Tuesday. Lawyers for Epstein's estate said they took no position on whether the transcripts should be released.

A lawyer for Annie Farmer, who testified at Maxwell's trial that Maxwell and Epstein abused her at Epstein's New Mexico ranch when she was 16, said disclosing the transcripts may provide additional details about people who facilitated Epstein's alleged abuse.

“The public has a legitimate interest in understanding the full scope of Epstein's and Maxwell's crimes,” wrote the lawyer Sigrid McCawley.

Bradley Edwards, a lawyer for several alleged victims of Epstein and Maxwell, wrote in a filing that any disclosure of grand jury material should shield the alleged victims' identities and their lawyers should be able to review the material before it is made public.

