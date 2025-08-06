World

Russian, Chinese navies to conduct joint patrols in Asia-Pacific: Interfax

The two navies held joint drills in the Sea of Japan from August 1-5

06 August 2025 - 12:51 By Lidia Kelly
A group of naval vessels from Russia and China conduct a joint maritime military patrol in the waters of the Pacific Ocean in this still image taken from video released on October 23 2021. File image
Image: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russian and Chinese naval vessels will conduct joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific after recent exercises in the Sea of Japan, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

“Crews of the Russian Navy and China's PLA Navy will form a new task group to carry out joint patrol missions in the Asia-Pacific region,” Interfax said, citing a statement from the Russian Pacific Fleet's press service.

The two navies held joint drills in the Sea of Japan from August 1-5 that included artillery firing, practising anti-submarine and air defence missions, and improving joint search and rescue operations at sea.

During the final phase of the exercises, Russian large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and corvette Gromky, together with Chinese destroyers Shaoxing and Urumqi, carried out live-fire training drills and crews practiced searching for and neutralising a mock enemy submarine, Interfax reported.

The Pacific Fleet earlier said that the drills were defensive in nature and not directed against any other countries.

Russia and China signed a “no-limits” strategic partnership shortly before Russia went to war in Ukraine in 2022 and conduct regular exercises to rehearse co-ordination between their armed forces and send a deterrent signal to adversaries.

Reuters

