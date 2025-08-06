Russian and Chinese naval vessels will conduct joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific after recent exercises in the Sea of Japan, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.
“Crews of the Russian Navy and China's PLA Navy will form a new task group to carry out joint patrol missions in the Asia-Pacific region,” Interfax said, citing a statement from the Russian Pacific Fleet's press service.
The two navies held joint drills in the Sea of Japan from August 1-5 that included artillery firing, practising anti-submarine and air defence missions, and improving joint search and rescue operations at sea.
During the final phase of the exercises, Russian large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and corvette Gromky, together with Chinese destroyers Shaoxing and Urumqi, carried out live-fire training drills and crews practiced searching for and neutralising a mock enemy submarine, Interfax reported.
The Pacific Fleet earlier said that the drills were defensive in nature and not directed against any other countries.
Russia and China signed a “no-limits” strategic partnership shortly before Russia went to war in Ukraine in 2022 and conduct regular exercises to rehearse co-ordination between their armed forces and send a deterrent signal to adversaries.
Russian, Chinese navies to conduct joint patrols in Asia-Pacific: Interfax
The two navies held joint drills in the Sea of Japan from August 1-5
Image: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
