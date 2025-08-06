Titan sub disaster was preventable, US finds in scathing report

The catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible that killed five people in 2023 could have been prevented, a US coast guard investigative board found on Tuesday, calling the vessel’s safety culture and operational practices “critically flawed”.
The Titan vanished during a descent to the Titanic wreck on a tourist expedition, losing contact with its support ship.
After a tense four-day search, its shattered remains were discovered strewn across the seabed 488m from the bow of the legendary ocean liner that sank in 1912, claiming more than 1,500 lives.
OceanGate, the US-based company that managed the tourist submersible, suspended all operations after the incident.
A company spokesperson said on Tuesday the company again offered its deepest condolences to the families of those who died “and directed its resources fully towards co-operating with the coast guard’s inquiry through to its completion”.
The chair of the US coast guard marine board of investigation, Jason Neubauer, said the accident was preventable.
“There is a need for stronger oversight and clear options for operators who are exploring new concepts outside the existing regulatory framework,” he said in a statement with the release of the 300-page report.
Chloe Nargeolet, whose father, French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, died on the submersible, said she was satisfied with the investigation.
“The OceanGate boss didn’t do his job properly and obviously my father didn’t know that,” she said.
“It was not random or bad luck, it came from something. It could have been avoided.”
The board determined the primary contributing factors were OceanGate’s “inadequate design, certification, maintenance and inspection process for the Titan”.
It also cited “a toxic workplace culture at OceanGate”, an inadequate regulatory framework for submersibles and other novel vessels and an ineffective whistle-blower process.
The report added: “For several years preceding the incident, OceanGate leveraged intimidation tactics, allowances for scientific operations and the company’s favourable reputation to evade regulatory scrutiny.”
The board found OceanGate failed to investigate and address known hull anomalies after its 2022 Titanic expedition. It said data from Titan’s real time monitoring system should have been analysed and acted on during the expedition.
It also criticised OceanGate for failing to properly store the Titan before the 2023 Titanic expedition.
The report faulted the absence of a timely occupational safety and health administration investigation into a 2018 OceanGate whistle-blower’s complaint combined with a lack of government co-operation, calling them a missed opportunity and added “early intervention may have resulted in OceanGate pursuing regulatory compliance or abandoning their plans”.
Reuters
Titan sub disaster was preventable, US finds in scathing report
Image: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS / File photo
