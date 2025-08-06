WATCH | Wildfire in southern France kills one, progressing ‘quickly’

One person has died as a result of a wildfire in the Aude region in southern France, the local authority said on Wednesday.
The Aude prefecture said the fire was progressing "very quickly" and 1,820 firefighters were trying to get it under control. About 2,500 households in the area were without electricity, it said.
President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X late on Tuesday that all government resources were being mobilised to tackle the fire.
Reuters
