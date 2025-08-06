World

WATCH | Wildfire in southern France kills one, progressing ‘quickly’

06 August 2025 - 09:43 By Michel Rose and Sudip Kar-Gupta
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

One person has died as a result of a wildfire in the Aude region in southern France, the local authority said on Wednesday.

The Aude prefecture said the fire was progressing "very quickly" and 1,820 firefighters were trying to get it under control. About 2,500 households in the area were  without electricity, it said.

President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X late on Tuesday that all government resources were being mobilised to tackle the fire.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | Firefighters battle blazes in Türkiye, Greece and Albania

Firefighters battled on Monday to put out wildfires in three provinces of Turkey, in Greece and near a tourist resort in Albania, stoked by strong ...
News
1 week ago

Türkiye evacuates thousands as firefighters battle wildfires

Firefighters battled wildfires across Türkiye on Sunday amid a searing Mediterranean heatwave, with authorities evacuating more than 3,600 people ...
News
1 week ago

Two dead, homes burn in huge wildfire in Cyprus

Two people were killed and hundreds evacuated as a huge wildfire tore through southern Cyprus, destroying homes and threatening communities amid an ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US Africa
  2. Snow, damaging winds and rain hit as cold front sweeps across country South Africa
  3. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  4. No discussions with ZHRC about Zimbabweans denied access to health-care ... South Africa
  5. Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years Africa

Latest Videos

DJ Tira suffers another backlash over a controvertial post
United Nations warns of a deepening water crisis in Gaza