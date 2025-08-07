World

Brazil's Lula says he will discuss Trump tariffs with Brics group

07 August 2025 - 09:30 By Brad Haynes and Lisandra Paraguassu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, August 6, 2025.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, August 6, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva presented himself as a torchbearer for multilateralism in a fractured world in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, revealing plans to call the leaders of India and China to discuss a joint Brics response to tariffs on US imports imposed by President Donald Trump.

“What President Trump is doing is tacit — he wants to dismantle multilateralism where agreements are made collectively within institutions and replace it with unilateralism where he negotiates one-on-one with other countries,” Lula said.

“What bargaining power does a small Latin American country have against the US? None.”

Lula said he will initiate a conversation at the Brics group of developing nations about how to tackle Trump's tariffs. He said he planned to call Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and China's Xi Jinping and other leaders after. The group also has Russia and other emerging economies among its members.

“I'm going to try to discuss with them about how each one is doing in this situation, what the implications are for each country, so we can make a decision,” he said. “It's important to remember that the Brics have ten countries at the G20,” he added, referring to the group that gathers 20 of the world's biggest economies.

Lula stressed that Brazil now holds the presidency of the Brics and said that he wants to discuss with allies why Trump is attacking multilateralism and what his goals may be.

Trump called the Brics “anti-American” and threatened to slap an additional 10% tariff on goods imported from those countries last month, while the group gathered in a summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Some of the highest tariffs imposed by Trump have been on imports from those countries.

Brazil climbed to the top of the list last month, when Trump tied 50% tariffs on most of the country's exports to what he called a “witch hunt” against former president Jair Bolsonaro.

On Wednesday, Trump threatened to impose another 25% tariff on Indian imports because of the country's reliance on Russian oil, which would add to the 25% levies that are already in place.

The 30% tariffs on goods from China and South Africa are also among the highest imposed by Trump, though some Chinese products face additional levies.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | Brazil’s Lula rejects calling Trump, 'will defend interests at WTO'

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday his country would use all available resources, including the Word Trade Organisation, ...
News
1 day ago

Brazil’s supreme court 'caught off guard' by order to arrest Bolsonaro

Brazil's supreme court was caught off-guard by justice Alexandre de Moraes' decision late on Monday to place former president Jair Bolsonaro under ...
News
1 day ago

Trump hits dozens of countries’ goods with steep tariffs

US President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on exports from dozens of trading partners including Canada, Brazil, India and Taiwan, pressing ahead ...
News
6 days ago

Should we die on our feet or live on our knees?

The US wants South Africa to refrain from thinking or doing anything that threatens the current world order characterised by American dominance, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Brazil to join South Africa's Gaza genocide case against Israel at ICJ

The Brazilian government accuses Israel of violations of international law "such as the annexation of territories by force," and it expressed "deep ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. News anchor Aldrin Sampear leaves Newzroom Afrika for government job South Africa
  2. IDT board to meet over CEO Tebogo Malaka's R60k 'offer' to journalist South Africa
  3. SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US Africa
  4. NSPCA dismayed over NPA declining to prosecute Julius Malema for cruelty South Africa
  5. How SA's new driving licence demerit system will work news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Case | 07 August 2025
Mia Malan sits down with the head of the Wits RHI, Helen Rees