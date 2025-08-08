World

Laurent Saint-Cyr takes over Haiti presidency as gangs threaten transition

08 August 2025 - 16:00 By Harold Isaac
Businessman Laurent Saint-Cyr delivers a speech after assuming the presidency of Haiti's transitional presidential council in Port-au-Prince August 7 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Fildor Pq Egeder

Haitian businessman Laurent Saint-Cyr took over his country's leadership on Thursday, the last phase of its transition before it is mandated to hand power to a democratically elected successor, but a top gang leader threatened to topple the precarious government.

Saint-Cyr was inaugurated at a ceremony at the capital's Villa d'Acceuil, the temporary seat of power after downtown Port-au-Prince became too insecure.

He called on foreign allies to do more to help local security forces that have struggled to prevent heavily armed gangs gaining power and territory.

“I invite all international partners to increase their support, send more soldiers, provide more training,” Saint-Cyr said at the ceremony.

“I am asking the security forces to intensify their operations.”

A UN-backed security force led by Kenyan police was deployed to Haiti a year ago but it has struggled with a lack of personnel and resources. The council said it has recently contracted a private military company to assist.

Bursts of gunfire were heard in parts of the capital on Thursday morning as Jimmy “Barbeque” Cherizier, who leads the Viv Ansanm coalition of gangs that controls most of the capital, threatened to disrupt the transition.

“We have decided to march on the premier's office and the Villa d'Accueil to end it all,” Cherizier said in a video shared on social media.

However, the inauguration ceremony ended without disruption.

In the nearby suburb of Petion-Ville, one of the last pockets of the capital largely outside gang control, residents marched towards the Villa d'Acceuil in white shirts carrying printed signs in support of Saint-Cyr.

The UN-backed force said it had thwarted plots to “disrupt national stability and render the country ungovernable” in the early hours on Thursday.

Three of its officers were briefly hospitalised after two patrolling armed vehicles came under attack by Molotov cocktails and were set ablaze, it said.

Saint-Cyr, who sat on a transition council during the premiership of Ariel Henry, took over from former central bank chief Fritz Alphonse Jean, marking a shift to the right for the unpopular nine-member council.

Saint-Cyr represents Haiti's private sector on the council, which consists of leaders from society groups.

Prime Minister Alix-Didier Fils-Aime is also from Haiti's business class. He and Saint-Cyr are mixed-race, and some Haitians have raised concerns of power concentrating in the hands of the former French colony's wealthy, lighter-skinned economic elite.

