Magnitude-5.9 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea: EMSC

08 August 2025 - 11:32 By Ananya Palyeka
The quake was at a depth of 58km, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the New Britain region in Papua New Guinea on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 58km, it said.

Reuters

