An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the New Britain region in Papua New Guinea on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 58km, it said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
Magnitude-5.9 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea: EMSC
Image: 123RF
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the New Britain region in Papua New Guinea on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 58km, it said.
Reuters
MORE:
Russia cancels tsunami warning for Kamchatka after quake, dormant volcano erupts
Massive Russian earthquake struck on 'megathrust fault'
WATCH | Powerful quake in Russia’s far east causes tsunami
Tsunami waves reach French Polynesia but expected to be smaller than feared
Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia's Far East
Series of earthquakes strike Russia's Kamchatka region
Earthquake in Chile follows others in Alaska, Philippines and Indonesia
Eighteen separatists killed in Papua region, says Indonesian military
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos