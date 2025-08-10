World

Fire at chlorine factory in southern France forces locals to stay indoors

10 August 2025 - 16:48 By Forrest Crellin
The fire has raised the risk of toxic fumes, prompting authorities to order nearby residents to stay indoors. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/eriksvoboda

A fire broke out at a chlorine factory in southern France on Sunday, raising the risk of toxic fumes and prompting authorities to order nearby residents to stay indoors.

The plant, operated by HydraPro, is used to produce chlorine for swimming pools. The local authority urged anyone within a kilometre of the factory to stay inside and close their doors and windows.

“As the winds are blowing north, the smell of chlorine can be felt,” the prefecture said, though it noted the smell itself was not a public safety risk.

The plant is classified a “seveso” site under a directive that requires EU member states to identify factories that handle dangerous substances.

Firefighters have been dispatched and are expected to be joined by a specialised team, the local authority said.

The chemical factory is located in the French town of Lédenon, about 28km southwest of Avignon.

Reuters

