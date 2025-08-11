World

Nepal waives climbing fees for some peaks to lure mountaineers

The idea is to attract tourists to scenic areas they don't usually visit

11 August 2025
The tourism department said the decision to waive permit fees to 97 peaks in Nepal’s Karnali province and the Far Western region was aimed at promoting mountaineering on smaller mountains in remote areas.
Image: REUTERS/Purnima Shrestha/File Photo

Nepal will waive climbing fees for nearly 100 peaks in the remote northwestern Himalayas for the next two years to try to lure more mountaineers to the less developed region bordering China, an official said on Monday.

The country has opened 491 of its peaks but climbers typically focus on about 25 in the northeast and central parts of Nepal, including the world’s highest peak Mount Everest, which hundreds scale every year.

Tourism department official Himal Gautam said the decision to waive permit fees to 97 peaks, ranging from 5,870m to 7,132m in Nepal’s Karnali and Far Western provinces, was aimed at promoting mountaineering on smaller mountains in remote areas.

“The idea is to encourage climbers to go to unexplored yet scenic areas and mountain peaks,” Gautam told Reuters.

Nepal has just increased the fees it will charge from September for permits to $350 (R4,400) for a smaller mountain, from a previous $250 (R6,200), to $15,000 (R266,000) for Everest from $11,000 (R195,000).

Gautam said the permit fee waiver would help promote tourism and improve economic conditions for people in the least developed areas of Nepal.

Mountain climbing and trekking are the main attractions for tourists and a key source of income and employment in the cash-strapped nation.

Reuters

