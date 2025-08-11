WATCH | Netanyahu says new Gaza offensive will start soon

European representatives at the UN said famine was unfolding in Gaza and Israel's plan would only make things worse.
“Expanding military operations will only endanger the lives of all civilians in Gaza, including the remaining hostages, and result in further unnecessary suffering,” Denmark, France, Greece, Slovenia and the UK said in a joint statement.
“This is a man-made crisis, and therefore urgent action is needed to halt starvation and to surge aid into Gaza,” they said.
Malnutrition is widespread in the enclave due to what international aid agencies said is a deliberate plan by Israel to restrict aid. Israel rejected the allegation, blaming Hamas for the hunger among Palestinians and saying a lot of aid has been distributed.
The US representative at the security council defended Netanyahu and said Washington was committed to addressing humanitarian needs, freeing the hostages and achieving peace.
Netanyahu said Israel was working with Washington to create a surge of aid into Gaza, including by land. After his conversation with Trump, the prime minister's office said he thanked the US president “for his steadfast support of Israel”.
Five more people, including two children, died of malnutrition and starvation in Gaza in the past 24-hours, Gaza's health ministry said, taking the number of deaths from such causes to 217, including 100 children.
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said 23 people had been killed so far in the war by airdrops of aid which countries have resorted to due to the difficulties of getting aid in by road.
In the latest case, a parachuted aid box killed a 14-year-old boy awaiting food with other desperate Palestinians at a tent encampment in central Gaza, according to medics and video verified by Reuters.
The war began on October 7 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel and killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures. Israeli authorities said 20 of the remaining 50 hostages in Gaza are alive.
Israel's offensive since then has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, according to health officials, and left much of the territory in ruins.
Reuters
WATCH | Netanyahu says new Gaza offensive will start soon
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he expected to complete a new Gaza offensive “fairly quickly” as the UN security council heard new demands for an end to suffering in the Palestinian enclave.
Netanyahu, speaking after his security cabinet on Friday approved a much-criticised plan to take control of Gaza City, said he had no choice but to “complete the job” and defeat Hamas to free hostages seized from Israel.
Gaza City, the enclave's most populous centre, came under escalating Israeli air strikes late on Sunday, witnesses said. At least five people were killed at a sandwich shop in the Sabra neighbourhood, health officials at Shifa Hospital said.
Palestinian media said a missile hit a tent used by journalists near the hospital, and the head of Shifa Hospital, Muhammad Abu Salamiyah, said on Al Jazeera television seven people were killed there. Tank fire was also reported in the area.
Al Jazeera said five of its staff died in the attack, including journalists Anas Al Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh and three photojournalists.
Israel's military said it targeted and killed Sharif, whom it claimed was the head of a Hamas cell posing as a journalist. It said the accusation had been confirmed by intelligence and documents found in Gaza. UN special rapporteur Irene Khan said last month the claims were unsubstantiated.
Netanyahu's office said late on Sunday the prime minister had spoken to US President Donald Trump about “Israel's plans to take control of the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza”.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli leader said the new Gaza offensive aimed to tackle two remaining Hamas strongholds in what he called his only option because of the Palestinian group's refusal to lay down its arms. Hamas said it will not disarm unless an independent Palestinian state is established.
It was not clear when the offensive, which would be the latest in successive attempts by the Israeli military to clear the militants from Gaza City, would begin.
“The timeline we set for the action is fairly quickly. We want, first, to enable safe zones to be established so the civilian population of Gaza City can move out,” Netanyahu.
The city, home to a million people before the two-year-old war, would be moved into “safe zones”, he said. Palestinians said these have not protected them from Israeli fire in the past.
Israel's military chief has voiced opposition to occupying the entire Gaza Strip and has warned expanding the offensive could endanger the lives of hostages Hamas is holding and draw its troops into protracted and deadly guerrilla warfare.
Netanyahu said his goal was not to occupy Gaza.
“We want a security belt right next to our border, but we don't want to stay in Gaza. That's not our purpose,” he said.
Israel kills Al Jazeera journalist it claims was Hamas leader
Terrible thirst hits Gaza with polluted aquifers and broken pipelines
European representatives at the UN said famine was unfolding in Gaza and Israel's plan would only make things worse.
“Expanding military operations will only endanger the lives of all civilians in Gaza, including the remaining hostages, and result in further unnecessary suffering,” Denmark, France, Greece, Slovenia and the UK said in a joint statement.
“This is a man-made crisis, and therefore urgent action is needed to halt starvation and to surge aid into Gaza,” they said.
Malnutrition is widespread in the enclave due to what international aid agencies said is a deliberate plan by Israel to restrict aid. Israel rejected the allegation, blaming Hamas for the hunger among Palestinians and saying a lot of aid has been distributed.
The US representative at the security council defended Netanyahu and said Washington was committed to addressing humanitarian needs, freeing the hostages and achieving peace.
Netanyahu said Israel was working with Washington to create a surge of aid into Gaza, including by land. After his conversation with Trump, the prime minister's office said he thanked the US president “for his steadfast support of Israel”.
Five more people, including two children, died of malnutrition and starvation in Gaza in the past 24-hours, Gaza's health ministry said, taking the number of deaths from such causes to 217, including 100 children.
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said 23 people had been killed so far in the war by airdrops of aid which countries have resorted to due to the difficulties of getting aid in by road.
In the latest case, a parachuted aid box killed a 14-year-old boy awaiting food with other desperate Palestinians at a tent encampment in central Gaza, according to medics and video verified by Reuters.
The war began on October 7 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel and killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures. Israeli authorities said 20 of the remaining 50 hostages in Gaza are alive.
Israel's offensive since then has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, according to health officials, and left much of the territory in ruins.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Israel approves plan to take control of Gaza City
Egyptian TV reports rare arrival of fuel trucks for Gaza
More Gazans die seeking aid and from hunger: burial shrouds in short supply
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos