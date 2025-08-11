World

Poland's Tusk has 'many fears and a lot of hope' before Trump-Putin talks

11 August 2025 - 14:10 By Alan Charlish
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks during a press conference after a briefing with the management of military institutes at the Air Force Institute of Technology in Warsaw, Poland, on July 30 2025. File photo.
Image: Robert Kowalewski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

Poland's prime minister Donald Tusk said on Monday he felt a mixture of fear and hope ahead of a Russia-US summit on the war in Ukraine this week, but added that Washington had pledged to consult its European partners before the talks.

US President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, and Kyiv fears the two leaders may try to dictate terms for ending the three-and-a-half-year war.

“The American side has promised it will consult with European partners on its position before the meeting in Alaska,” Tusk told a news conference.

“I will wait ... for the effects of the meeting between presidents Trump and Putin — I have many fears and a lot of hope.”

He said Trump's recent comments on the war in Ukraine could give the impression the US president was increasingly understanding Ukrainian and European arguments regarding the conflict, but he was not 100% sure that this position would be lasting.

French, Italian, German, Polish, British, Finnish and European Commission leaders on Saturday welcomed Trump's efforts to try to end the war, but emphasised the need to pressure Russia and provide security guarantees for Kyiv.

Tusk said the joint statement from European leaders showed they were united in their approach to Ukraine peace talks, adding Kyiv must be involved in any such discussions.

“For Poland and our partners, it is clear that state borders cannot be changed by force,” he said.

“Russia's war with Ukraine must not bring benefits to the aggressor.”

Reuters

