World

Vance says Ukraine peace deal unlikely to satisfy either side

11 August 2025 - 06:45 By Nandita Bose
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US vice president JD Vance says a peace deal will likely leave Moscow and Kyiv “unhappy”.
US vice president JD Vance says a peace deal will likely leave Moscow and Kyiv “unhappy”.
Image: Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS

US vice president JD Vance said a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine is unlikely to satisfy either side, and any peace deal will likely leave Moscow and Kyiv “unhappy”.

He said the US is aiming for a settlement the two countries can accept.

“It's not going to make anybody super happy. The Russians and the Ukrainians, probably at the end of the day, are going to be unhappy with it,” he said in a Fox News interview aired on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump said Russia and Ukraine were close to a ceasefire deal that could end the three-and-a-half-year conflict, possibly requiring Ukraine to surrender significant territory.

Zelensky, however, said on Saturday Ukraine cannot violate its constitution on territorial issues, adding “Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupiers”.

In the Fox News interview recorded on Friday, Vance said the US was working to schedule talks between Putin, Zelensky, and Trump, but he did not think it would be productive for Putin to meet Zelensky before speaking to Trump.

He said: “We're at a point where we're trying to figure out scheduling and things like that around when the three leaders could sit down and discuss an end to the conflict.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | US should impose more sanctions on Russia, says Finland

US President Donald Trump should move forward with imposing more sanctions on Russia as it would help bring an end to the war in Ukraine, Finland's ...
News
2 days ago

JAMIE MCGEEVER | Could Trump tariffs become Bric-building blocks?

US President Donald Trump has the Brics group of nations directly in his trade war crosshairs, slapping super-high tariffs on imports from Brazil and ...
Ideas
2 days ago

Trump says progress made in US envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his special envoy Steve Witkoff had made “great progress” in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir ...
News
4 days ago

Trump could meet Putin over Ukraine next week, says official

US President Donald Trump could meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, a White House official said on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stolen ‘Prinsloo guns’ still on Cape Flats streets, Western Cape police say South Africa
  2. Pick n Pay probes customer claim of mice on rolls at Cape Town store South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Motorist killed, another critical after head-on collision in KZN South Africa
  4. Chief justice introduces sexual harassment policy for judiciary South Africa
  5. 'Wathint’ abafazi': New research shows 90% of SA women believe ‘softness is ... South Africa

Latest Videos

#Rwanda genocide suspect extradited from Norway
Visible Age Reverse Treatment