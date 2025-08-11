US vice president JD Vance said a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine is unlikely to satisfy either side, and any peace deal will likely leave Moscow and Kyiv “unhappy”.
He said the US is aiming for a settlement the two countries can accept.
“It's not going to make anybody super happy. The Russians and the Ukrainians, probably at the end of the day, are going to be unhappy with it,” he said in a Fox News interview aired on Sunday.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
Trump said Russia and Ukraine were close to a ceasefire deal that could end the three-and-a-half-year conflict, possibly requiring Ukraine to surrender significant territory.
Zelensky, however, said on Saturday Ukraine cannot violate its constitution on territorial issues, adding “Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupiers”.
In the Fox News interview recorded on Friday, Vance said the US was working to schedule talks between Putin, Zelensky, and Trump, but he did not think it would be productive for Putin to meet Zelensky before speaking to Trump.
He said: “We're at a point where we're trying to figure out scheduling and things like that around when the three leaders could sit down and discuss an end to the conflict.”
Reuters
Vance says Ukraine peace deal unlikely to satisfy either side
Image: Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS
US vice president JD Vance said a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine is unlikely to satisfy either side, and any peace deal will likely leave Moscow and Kyiv “unhappy”.
He said the US is aiming for a settlement the two countries can accept.
“It's not going to make anybody super happy. The Russians and the Ukrainians, probably at the end of the day, are going to be unhappy with it,” he said in a Fox News interview aired on Sunday.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
Trump said Russia and Ukraine were close to a ceasefire deal that could end the three-and-a-half-year conflict, possibly requiring Ukraine to surrender significant territory.
Zelensky, however, said on Saturday Ukraine cannot violate its constitution on territorial issues, adding “Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupiers”.
In the Fox News interview recorded on Friday, Vance said the US was working to schedule talks between Putin, Zelensky, and Trump, but he did not think it would be productive for Putin to meet Zelensky before speaking to Trump.
He said: “We're at a point where we're trying to figure out scheduling and things like that around when the three leaders could sit down and discuss an end to the conflict.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
WATCH | US should impose more sanctions on Russia, says Finland
JAMIE MCGEEVER | Could Trump tariffs become Bric-building blocks?
Trump says progress made in US envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin
Trump could meet Putin over Ukraine next week, says official
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos