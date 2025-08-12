World

Myanmar security forces involved in systematic torture: UN report

12 August 2025 - 13:10 By Emma Farge
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Myanmar's military chief Gen Min Aung Hlaing attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Russia, on March 4 2025. File photo.
Myanmar's military chief Gen Min Aung Hlaing attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Russia, on March 4 2025. File photo.
Image: Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

UN investigators said on Tuesday they have found evidence of systematic torture by Myanmar security forces and identified some of the senior perpetrators.

The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM), formed in 2018 to analyse evidence of serious violations of international law, said victims were subject to beatings, electric shocks, strangulation and other forms of torture such as the removal of fingernails with pliers.

"We have uncovered significant evidence, including eyewitness testimony, showing systematic torture in Myanmar detention facilities," Nicholas Koumjian, head of the mechanism, said in a statement accompanying the 16-page report.

The torture sometimes resulted in death, the report said. Children, who are often unlawfully detained as proxies for their missing parents, were among those tortured, it said.

A spokesperson for Myanmar's military-backed government did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The government has not responded to more than two dozen requests by the UN team for information about the alleged crimes and requests to access the country, the UN report said.

The military said it has a duty to ensure peace and security. It has denied atrocities have taken place and blamed "terrorists" for causing unrest.

The findings in the report covering a one year through to June 30 were based on information from more than 1,300 sources, including hundreds of eyewitness testimonies and forensic evidence, documents and photographs.

The list of perpetrators identified so far includes high-level commanders, the report said. An IIMM spokesperson declined to name them, saying investigations are ongoing and it wanted to avoid alerting the individuals.

The report also said Myanmar security forces and opposition armed groups had carried out summary executions in the conflict, and it had identified those responsible.

A government spokesperson and an opposition spokesperson were not immediately available for comment.

Myanmar has been in chaos since a 2021 military coup against an elected civilian government plunged the country into civil war. Tens of thousands of people have been detained since then in an attempt to silence opponents and recruit soldiers, the UN said.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing ended a four-year state of emergency last month and announced the formation of a new government, with himself as acting president, ahead of a planned election.

The IIMM is investigating abuses in Myanmar since 2011, including crimes committed against the mainly Muslim Rohingya minority in 2017 when hundreds of thousands were forced to flee a military crackdown and violations affecting all groups since the coup.

The IIMM said it is supporting several jurisdictions investigating the alleged crimes, such as Britain. However, the IIMM said in its report UN budget cuts are threatening its work.

"These financial pressures threaten the mechanism’s ability to sustain its critical work and to continue supporting international and national justice efforts."

Reuters

READ MORE:

US lifts sanctions on Myanmar junta allies after general praises Trump

The US lifted sanctions designations on several allies of Myanmar's ruling generals on Thursday, two weeks after the head of the ruling junta praised ...
News
2 weeks ago

UN urges aid to Myanmar quake survivors before monsoons hit, death toll climbs towards 3,000

UN officials who surveyed earthquake damage in Myanmar urged the global community on Tuesday to ramp up aid before the looming monsoon season worsens ...
News
4 months ago

UN plans to halve rations to Rohingya refugees without urgent funding

The UN has warned it will have to cut monthly food rations to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh from $12.50 (R230) to $6 (R110) next month, unless it ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gift of car to mother ends in tragedy South Africa
  2. Criminals who shot dead three cops well-trained, says Masemola South Africa
  3. Police crack 2023 ritual murder after healer allegedly found in possession of ... South Africa
  4. Smiling metro cop charged with wife's murder angers victim's daughter as she ... South Africa
  5. Home affairs building on fire amid eviction protest in Germiston South Africa

Latest Videos

Armenia and Azerbaijan sign historic US-brokered peace deal | DW News
Chinese ships collide while pursuing Philippines vessel | REUTERS