Ukraine has retaken two villages in its eastern region of Sumy, Kyiv's military said, adding to recent small territorial gains along the border with Russia before peace talks at a summit of the US and Russian leaders set for Friday.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday Kyiv and Moscow will have to cede land to end the war in Ukraine and this week's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin will show whether the Kremlin leader is willing to make a deal.
Ukraine's forces have liberated the settlements of Stepne and Novokostiantynivka along the front line in Sumy, the general staff said in a Tuesday night report.
“It's tough, but we are holding back the enemy,” Ukraine's top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, wrote on Facebook after a meeting on Tuesday with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine's top brass.
“In the Sumy direction, we are conducting active operations and have some success advancing forward, liberating Ukrainian land.”
Ukraine makes small gains in Sumy ahead of Trump-Putin summit
Image: REUTERS/Alina Smutko
Monday's gains come after Sunday's news that Kyiv's military had retaken the village of Bezsalivka.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports of gains in the Sumy region.
The small gains come as Russian forces have been pushing westward for months along sections of the 1,000km front line, capturing new villages nearly on a daily basis, mainly in the Donetsk region.
Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, mounted a new offensive in Sumy this year after Putin's order to carve out a “buffer zone” there and threatening the regional capital.
Ukraine's authoritative Deep State online map project shows Russian forces control about 200km2 of Sumy and a total of about 114,000km2 in Ukraine.
Reuters
