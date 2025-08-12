World

US businessmen charged for 'bribing officials' at Mexico petroleum company

12 August 2025
Between 2019 and 2021, Ramon Rovirosa and Mario Avila, Mexican citizens and lawful US permanent residents, allegedly conspired to pay bribes to officials at Pemex and its exploration and production arm, known as Pep, according to an indictment unsealed in the Southern District of Texas.
Image: 123RF/ File photo

Two Texas businessmen were indicted for allegedly bribing officials at Mexico's state energy company Pemex with $150,000 (R2.6m) and luxury items to secure contracts, the US justice department announced on Monday.

Between 2019 and 2021, Ramon Rovirosa and Mario Avila, Mexican citizens and lawful US permanent residents, allegedly conspired to pay bribes to officials at Pemex and its exploration and production arm, known as Pep, according to an indictment unsealed in the Southern District of Texas.

Rovirosa is also alleged to have ties to Mexican cartel members, the department of justice said. Rovirosa, 46, was brought before court while Avila, 61, remains at large.

Reuters was unable to immediately contact the lawyers for Rovirosa and Avila. Pemex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Together with co-conspirators, Rovirosa and Avila allegedly paid bribes in the form of cash and luxury goods, including from Louis Vuitton and Hublot, to at least three Pemex and Pep officials.

The Pemex officials are accused of helping companies associated with Rovirosa obtain contracts worth at least $2.5m (R44.2m), the justice department said.

Mexico and its ailing state company Pemex have for decades been awash with corruption, with several former senior officials facing charges, including former CEO Emilio Lozoya.

Lozoya has accused ex-presidents Felipe Calderon and Carlos Salinas of corruption together with former president Enrique Pena Nieto, his ex-finance minister Luis Videgaray and more than a dozen others.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was Mexican president during the time covered in the indictment, had vowed to root out the corruption that had plagued the country and its most important company for decades.

Even so, Mexico's corruption ranking slipped.

Rovirosa and Avila are each charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and three substantive violations of it.

The act makes it illegal for citizens, US companies, or foreign people and businesses in the US to pay foreign officials to win business.

Reuters

