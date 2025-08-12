World

WATCH | Türkiye battles wildfire in northwest for second day after evacuations

12 August 2025 - 11:10 By Ali Kucukgocmen
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A drone view shows a fire truck in the aftermath of a wildfire near Erenkoy, Canakkale, Türkiye, on August 12 2025.
A drone view shows a fire truck in the aftermath of a wildfire near Erenkoy, Canakkale, Türkiye, on August 12 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Efekan Akyuz

Firefighters battled multiple wildfires across Türkiye on Tuesday, with a large blaze in the northwestern province of Canakkale burning for a second day after hundreds of residents were evacuated in precaution.

Both Canakkale airport and the Dardanelles Strait, which connects the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara, were temporarily shut due to the wildfires on Monday.

Wildfires in Canakkale's Ezine and Ayvacik districts were largely brought under control, but blazes in the city centre in the southern part of the Dardanelles Strait were still burning, agriculture & forestry minister Ibrahim Yumakli said in a post on X.

Seven planes and six helicopters were tackling the blaze on Tuesday, Canakkale governor Omer Toraman said in a post on X, adding there was no immediate danger to residential areas.

Other wildfires in the northern province of Edirne and southern province of Hatay were completely brought under control while efforts were under way to battle another wildfire in the western province of Manisa, Yumakli said

Reuters

MORE:

Study attributes 440 'excess deaths' to January's Los Angeles wildfires

Wildfires that devastated parts of the Los Angeles area in January indirectly led to hundreds of deaths in the ensuing weeks, far exceeding the ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Wildfire in southern France kills one, progressing ‘quickly’

One person has died as a result of a wildfire in the Aude region in southern France, the local authority said on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago

Greece battles wildfires across the country, evacuates villages

Firefighters were battling wildfires across Greece and the western Balkans on Saturday as the south of Europe sweltered under the third heatwave of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Türkiye evacuates thousands as firefighters battle wildfires

Firefighters battled wildfires across Türkiye on Sunday amid a searing Mediterranean heatwave, with authorities evacuating more than 3,600 people ...
News
2 weeks ago

Two dead, homes burn in huge wildfire in Cyprus

Two people were killed and hundreds evacuated as a huge wildfire tore through southern Cyprus, destroying homes and threatening communities amid an ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gift of car to mother ends in tragedy South Africa
  2. Police crack 2023 ritual murder after healer allegedly found in possession of ... South Africa
  3. Criminals who shot dead three cops well-trained, says Masemola South Africa
  4. Smiling metro cop charged with wife's murder angers victim's daughter as she ... South Africa
  5. Motorists targeted near Cape Town airport — MP demands answers Politics

Latest Videos

Hundreds Evacuated in Northwestern Turkey As Authorities Fight Wildfires | Dawn ...
Higher Education minister briefs on the State of the Post-School Education and ...