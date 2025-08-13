World

China's military says it 'drove away' US destroyer near Scarborough Shoal

US claims actions of USS Higgins were consistent with international law

13 August 2025 - 13:55 By Ben Blanchard and Beijing Newsroom
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The USS Higgins entered Chinese waters “without approval of the government” the Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command said on Wednesday. File photo.
The USS Higgins entered Chinese waters “without approval of the government” the Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command said on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Baz Ratner/ File photo

China's military said on Wednesday it monitored and “drove away” a US destroyer that sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the busy waterway of the South China Sea, while the US Navy said its action was in line with international law.

The first known US military operation in at least six years within the shoal's waters came a day after the Philippines accused Chinese vessels of “dangerous manoeuvres and unlawful interference” during a supply mission around the atoll.

In a statement, the Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command said the USS Higgins had entered the waters “without [the] approval of the Chinese government” on Wednesday.

“The US move seriously violated China's sovereignty and security, severely undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea,” it added, vowing to keep a “high alert at all times”.

The US Navy's Seventh Fleet said the Higgins had “asserted navigational rights and freedoms” near the Scarborough Shoal “consistent with international law”.

The operation reflected the US commitment to uphold freedom of navigation and lawful uses of the sea, it told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.

WATCH | Philippines flags 'dangerous' Chinese actions after ships collide

The Philippines expressed serious concern on Tuesday what it described as “dangerous manoeuvres and unlawful interference” by Chinese vessels during ...
News
1 day ago

“The US is defending its right to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows, as [the] USS Higgins did here. Nothing China says otherwise will deter us.”

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, despite overlapping claims by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The US regularly carries out “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are curbs on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants.

The Scarborough Shoal has been a huge source of tension in the strategic South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3-trillion (R52.5-trillion) of annual ship-borne commerce.

The actions of Chinese vessels in the shoal this week also resulted in a collision of two of them, Manila said, the first such known in the area.

China's coast guard said it had taken “necessary measures” to expel Philippine vessels from the waters.

In 2016, an international arbitral tribunal ruled there was no basis in international law for Beijing's claims, based on its historic maps. China does not recognise that decision.

Reuters

MORE:

Southern Taiwan shuts down ahead of arrival of Typhoon Podul

A large swathe of southern and eastern Taiwan shut down on Wednesday and hundreds of flights were cancelled ahead of the arrival later in the day of ...
News
8 hours ago

Emerging countries' debt payments to private lenders dwarf those to China

Lower-income countries' external debt payments to private lenders remain three times higher than payments to China, research shows, shedding light on ...
News
1 day ago

Russian, Chinese navies to conduct joint patrols in Asia-Pacific: Interfax

Russian and Chinese naval vessels will conduct joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific after recent exercises in the Sea of Japan, Russia's Interfax news ...
News
1 week ago

July quake appears to have damaged Russian nuclear sub base

A nuclear submarine base in Russia's remote far east region was damaged last week after one of the most powerful earthquakes to hit the area in ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Germany accuses China of laser targeting aircraft in EU mission

Germany summoned the Chinese ambassador to the foreign ministry on Tuesday after saying China's military had laser-targeted a German aircraft taking ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Home affairs building on fire amid eviction protest in Germiston South Africa
  3. Defensor Security and two directors found guilty of R384m fraud South Africa
  4. Funds raised to ‘buy cows’ for Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi to be donated to SAPS education ... South Africa
  5. Grade 10 pupil dies after 'being forced to run for arriving late' South Africa

Latest Videos

U.S. sanctions armed group, firms over conflict minerals in Congo
South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon-hee arrested on corruption charges