France recalls soft cheeses after two suspected deaths from listeriosis

13 August 2025 - 15:51 By Geert De Clercq
The recalled products are soft cheeses with a bloomy rind made from pasteurised cow's or goat's milk and were sold until August 9 throughout France and internationally under various brand names. Stock image
Image: 123RF/Heinz Leitner
Image: 123RF/Heinz Leitner

France has recalled several types of Camembert, Brie and other soft cheeses after two people died from listeriosis infection and several fell ill after eating cheeses sold in supermarkets nationwide.

The health ministry said dairy firm Chavegrand is recalling dozens of batches of soft-rind cheeses after a possible link was established between the cases of listeriosis and consumption of its products.

Chavegrand, a family-owned firm which produces cheese for several supermarket chains including Leclerc, Carrefour and Auchan, said an old production line where the suspect cheeses had been made was closed and products now on supermarket shelves are safe.

“We were shocked to hear about these two dramas and we are working hard to make sure our production lines are safe,” company spokesperson Guillaume Albert told Reuters.

The recalled products are all soft cheeses with a bloomy rind made from pasteurised cow's or goat's milk and were sold until August 9 throughout France and internationally under various brand names, the health ministry said.

Listeriosis, the infection caused by the listeria bacteria, causes flu-like symptoms, nausea, diarrhoea and infection of the blood and brain. It poses a higher risk for newborns, the elderly, pregnant women and people with weak immunity.

The health ministry said the people infected were aged 34 to 95 and one of the people who died had underlying medical issues. The first cases were identified in June. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Listeriosis victims forced to sell home, downgrade school as medical bills soar

Monthla Ngobeni's family had to sell their suburban home in Polokwane to pay about R700,000 for surgery and medical bills after contracting ...
News
2 months ago

‘Polony poisoning’: Offers made to breadwinners over listeriosis

Settlement offers come as Tiger Brands and its insurers seek to find "a just resolution" of the listeriosis litigation as soon as possible.
News
3 months ago

Germs on the rise in SA despite strides in health care

The Germs-SA Annual Surveillance Review for 2023 finds a steady increase in vaccine-preventable diseases
News
5 months ago

Can AI keep South Africa’s food safe?

Shoppers strolling through Shoprite or Pick n Pay today encounter more technological advancements than ever before. From technology-driven inventory ...
Business Times
6 months ago

How a single body can make SA’s food safer

All types of foodborne illnesses are putting South Africans’ health in danger. Could a single agency to oversee food safety be the answer?
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago
