WATCH | 11 killed as Israeli planes and tanks pound Gaza City, say medics

However, the gaps between the sides appear to remain wide on key issues, including the extent of any Israeli military withdrawal and demands for Hamas to disarm.
A Hamas official told Reuters on Tuesday the Islamist movement was ready to relinquish Gaza governance on behalf of a non-partisan committee, but it would not relinquish its arms before a Palestinian state is established.
Netanyahu, whose far-right ultranationalist coalition allies want an outright Israeli takeover of all of Gaza, has vowed the war will not end until Hamas is eradicated.
On Tuesday Gaza's health ministry said 89 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire in the past 24 hours.
Witnesses and medics said Israeli bombardments overnight killed seven people in two houses in Gaza City's Zeitoun suburb and another four in an apartment building in the city centre.
In the south of Gaza, five people, including a couple and their child, were killed by an Israeli air strike on a house in the city of Khan Younis and four others by a strike on a tent encampment in nearby coastal Mawasi, medics said.
Israeli planes and tanks kept bombarding eastern areas of Gaza City overnight, killing at least 11 people, witnesses and medics said on Tuesday, with Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya due in Cairo for talks to revive a US-backed ceasefire plan.
The latest round of indirect talks in Qatar ended in deadlock in late July with Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas trading blame over the lack of progress on a US proposal for a 60-day truce and hostage release deal.
Israel has since said it will launch a new offensive and seize control of Gaza City, which it captured shortly after the war's outbreak in October 2023 before pulling out.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to expand military control over Gaza, expected to be launched in October, has increased a global outcry over the devastation, displacement and hunger afflicting Gaza's 2.2-million people.
It has also stirred criticism in Israel, with the military chief of staff warning it could endanger surviving hostages and prove a death trap for Israeli soldiers. It has raised fears of further displacement and hardship among the estimated 1-million Palestinians in the Gaza City region.
Foreign ministers of 24 countries including Britain, Canada, Australia, France and Japan said on Tuesday the humanitarian crisis in Gaza had reached “unimaginable levels” and urged Israel to allow unrestricted aid into the enclave.
Israel denies responsibility for hunger in Gaza, accusing Hamas of stealing aid. It said it has taken steps to increase deliveries, including pausing fighting for parts of the day in some areas and announcing protected routes for aid convoys.
A Palestinian official with knowledge of the mediated ceasefire talks said Hamas was prepared to return to the negotiating table, and the leaders who were visiting Cairo on Tuesday would reaffirm the stance.
“Hamas believes negotiation is the only way to end the war and is open to discuss any ideas that would secure an end to the war,” the official, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters.
Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera News television said the Hamas delegates have arrived in Egypt “for consultations on ceasefire talks”.
Israel kills Al Jazeera journalist it claims was Hamas leader
The Israeli military said it was looking into reports of the latest bombardments and its forces take precautions to mitigate civilian harm. Separately, it said its forces had killed dozens of militants in north Gaza over the past month and destroyed more tunnels used by militants in the area.
Five more people, including two children, have died of starvation and malnutrition in Gaza in the past 24-hours, the territory's health ministry said. The new deaths raised the number of deaths from the same causes to 227, including 103 children, since the war started, it said.
Israel disputes the malnutrition fatality figures reported by the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave.
The war began on October 7 2023 when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures.
Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza since then has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials.
Reuters
