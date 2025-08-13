World

Zelensky in Berlin for online meeting with Trump, European leaders

13 August 2025 - 12:30 By Kirsti Knolle, Olena Harmash and Tom Balmforth
Volodymyr Zelensky will meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz before a video conference with the leaders of Germany, Finland, France, Britain, Italy, Poland and the EU at 2pm (12pm GMT), the hosts said. Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte will also attend.
Image: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Berlin on Wednesday for a German-hosted virtual meeting with Donald Trump and European leaders, two days before the US president meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Europe's leaders are trying to drive home the perils of selling out Kyiv's interests at the first US-Russia summit since 2021.

Trump has said the Alaska talks will be a “feel-out” meeting as he pursues a ceasefire in Moscow's war on Ukraine, having said last week, to consternation in Kyiv and Europe, that any deal would involve “some swapping of territories”.

Trump and Vice-President JD Vance will join the call at 3pm (1pm GMT).

The unpredictability of the summit in Alaska has fuelled Europeans' fears that the US and Russia could take far-reaching decisions over their heads and seek to coerce Ukraine into an unfavourable deal.

“We are focusing now to ensure it does not happen — engaging with US partners and staying co-ordinated and united on the European side. Still a lot of time until Friday,” said one senior official from Eastern Europe.

European leaders, wary of angering Trump, have repeatedly said they welcome his efforts while stressing there should be no deal about Ukraine — almost a fifth of which Russia has occupied — without Ukraine's participation.

Trump's administration tempered expectations on Tuesday for major progress towards a ceasefire, calling his meeting with Putin in Alaska a “listening exercise”.

Trump's agreement last week to the summit with Putin was an abrupt shift after weeks of voicing frustration with Putin for resisting the US peace initiative. Trump said his envoy had made “great progress” at talks in Moscow.

Half a dozen senior European officials told Reuters they see a risk of a deal being struck that is unfavourable for Europe and Ukraine's security. They said European unity would be vital if that happened.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday the summit would be a “listening exercise” for Trump to hear what it would take to get to a deal.

Ukraine makes small gains in Sumy ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Ukraine has retaken two villages in its eastern region of Sumy, Kyiv's military said, adding to recent small territorial gains along the border with ...
News
21 hours ago

After the meeting with Trump, the “coalition of the willing”, a group of countries working on plans to support Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, will also convene online.

A Gallup poll released last week found 69% of Ukrainians favour a negotiated end to the war as soon as possible. But polls also indicate Ukrainians do not want peace at any cost if that means crushing concessions.

Before the calls, Zelensky said it would be impossible for Kyiv to agree to a deal that would require it to withdraw its troops from the eastern Donbas region, a large swathe of which is already occupied by Russia.

That, he told reporters on Tuesday, would deprive Ukraine of a vast defensive network in the region, easing the way for a Russian push deeper into Ukraine in the future.

He said territorial issues could only be discussed once a ceasefire was in place and Ukraine had received security guarantees.

Moscow's troops have recently ramped up pressure on the battlefield, tightening their stranglehold on the cities of Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka in eastern Ukraine.

Reuters

