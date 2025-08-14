Tropical storm Podul drenched southern China on Thursday, dumping more than 70mm of rain an hour on parts of the provinces of Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi and disrupting hospitals and law courts in Hong Kong.
The Asian financial hub issued its highest-level “black” weather warning, adjourning the hearing of Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai until the torrential rain subsides, as a queue formed outside the court for the public gallery.
Medical authorities announced that outpatient clinics across Hong Kong would shut until the “black” rainstorm warning is lifted, with accident and emergency services remaining open. The postal service said it would also suspend operations due to the downpour.
Podul weakened from a typhoon to a tropical storm after making landfall in Taiwan on Wednesday, where winds of up to 191km/h left one person missing and 143 injured, but its residual vortex stands to wreak havoc in southern China, still reeling from the heaviest rains in generations last week.
China, the world's second-largest economy, faces growing threats from extreme weather, which meteorologists link to climate change. Risks that each year stand to wipe out tens of billions of dollars worth of commercial activity, as cities flood, shipping activity stalls, and croplands are washed out.
Podul made landfall on the coast of China's southeastern province of Fujian at 12.30am and is forecast to move northwest at a speed of 30 to 35km/h, according to China's weather authority.
Reuters
Tropical storm Podul drenches southern China
Image: Screengrab taken from video obtained from social media. CSU/CIRA & JMA/JAXA/via REUTERS
Tropical storm Podul drenched southern China on Thursday, dumping more than 70mm of rain an hour on parts of the provinces of Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi and disrupting hospitals and law courts in Hong Kong.
The Asian financial hub issued its highest-level “black” weather warning, adjourning the hearing of Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai until the torrential rain subsides, as a queue formed outside the court for the public gallery.
Medical authorities announced that outpatient clinics across Hong Kong would shut until the “black” rainstorm warning is lifted, with accident and emergency services remaining open. The postal service said it would also suspend operations due to the downpour.
Podul weakened from a typhoon to a tropical storm after making landfall in Taiwan on Wednesday, where winds of up to 191km/h left one person missing and 143 injured, but its residual vortex stands to wreak havoc in southern China, still reeling from the heaviest rains in generations last week.
China, the world's second-largest economy, faces growing threats from extreme weather, which meteorologists link to climate change. Risks that each year stand to wipe out tens of billions of dollars worth of commercial activity, as cities flood, shipping activity stalls, and croplands are washed out.
Podul made landfall on the coast of China's southeastern province of Fujian at 12.30am and is forecast to move northwest at a speed of 30 to 35km/h, according to China's weather authority.
Reuters
MORE:
Southern Taiwan shuts down ahead of arrival of Typhoon Podul
WATCH | Wildfires fanned by heatwave and strong winds rage across Europe
July was Earth's third hottest on record, say EU scientists
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos