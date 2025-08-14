US to impose visa restrictions on officials, alleging ties to Cuban labour programme

Brazilian health minister Alexandre Padilha said his government will not bow to what he called “unreasonable attacks” on Brazil's Mais Medicos, or “More Doctors”, programme mentioned by Rubio. The programme was created in 2013. Cuba's contract in it was terminated in 2018.
President Donald Trump's administration in February expanded visa restrictions to target officials believed to be tied to the Cuban programme, which has sent medics around the world since the Cuban revolution in 1959. The programme provides hard cash to the island nation, which is enduring its latest economic crisis.
Trump has imposed a hard-line policy towards communist-run Cuba and reversed former president Joe Biden's measures.
Rubio labelled the Cuban programme as one where “medical professionals are 'rented' by other countries at high prices and most of the revenue is kept by the Cuban authorities”. He said it enriches Cuban officials and deprives Cuban people of essential medical care.
Washington will act “to bring an end to such forced labour”, Rubio said, urging governments to pay doctors directly for their services.
In announcing restrictions on Brazil and ex-Paho officials, Rubio accused the branch of the World Health Organisation covering the Caribbean, Central and South America of acting as an intermediary to implement the programme without following Brazilian constitutional requirements and dodging US sanctions.
Reuters
