Musk’s X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows

Elon Musk's X was back up for thousands of users in the US after a short outage on Thursday, according to tracking website Downdetector.com.
The outage eased to nearly 600 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 11.20am ET compared to a peak of more than 18,000 user reports, according to Downdetector.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from sources. Since the numbers are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.
X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
